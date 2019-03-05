Trae Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka Doncic

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 5, 2019

  1. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  2. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  3. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  4. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  5. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  6. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  7. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  8. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  9. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  10. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  11. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  12. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  13. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  14. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  15. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  16. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  17. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  18. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  19. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  20. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

Right Arrow Icon

The campaign for NBA Rookie of the Year is heating up between Trae Young and Luka Doncic. Did Atlanta make the right decision in the Trae-Luka swap? Watch the video above for more about Young's breakout season.

    

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Full 1st-round breakdown

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Full 1st-round breakdown

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    'When You're Most Dangerous Person on the Court, [Size] Doesn't Matter'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'When You're Most Dangerous Person on the Court, [Size] Doesn't Matter'

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Top Landing Spots for Under-the-Radar FAs 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Landing Spots for Under-the-Radar FAs 🔮

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's to Blame for the Lakers? Everybody.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who's to Blame for the Lakers? Everybody.

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report