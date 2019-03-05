Antonio Brown Rumors: Jets Have Made Contact on Possible Trade Amid Raiders Buzz

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New York Jets are now among the teams interested in a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke down the latest rumors surrounding the seven-time Pro Bowler:

The Jets have reportedly "made contact" with the Steelers about a trade and also have a lot of money to spend in free agency.

Brown has three years left on his four-year, $68 million contract extension, and the money is a significant holdup for many teams trying to acquire him.

However, the Jets rank second in the NFL with $99 million worth of cap space heading into 2019, per Spotrac. This would easily be enough room to add Brown as well as plenty of other impact players in free agency.

The 30-year-old would be a huge addition to the Jets, a team that has limited playmakers on offense. While quarterback Sam Darnold showcased plenty of talent in his rookie season, giving him an established receiver like this would go a long way toward helping his development.

Brown has been a first-team All-Pro in each of the last five years and led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2018. Even as he gets up in age, there should be little concern he can still produce at a high level.

The biggest question mark is what it would cost the Jets or any other team to complete a deal.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said he is willing to trade Brown but "won't give him away," according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Depending on the cost, New York should seriously consider making this deal.

Rapoport also listed the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans as possible interested teams.