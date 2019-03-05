Tobin Heath, USA Women's Soccer Team Beat Brazil 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

The United States women's national team salvaged a disappointing showing in the SheBelieves Cup with a 1-0 win over Brazil on Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tobin Heath scored the match's only goal and Ashlyn Harris kept the shutout to lead the squad to its first win of the tournament after draws against Japan and champions England. The hosts ended up in second place out of four teams with five points in three matches.

Brazil finishes in last place after three straight losses in its first appearance at the fourth year of this tournament.

Tobin Heath Continues to Be Game-Changing Player for USWNT

Casual fans of the team know about Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, but Heath has arguably been the team's most important player as of late.

The forward has been a difference-maker with her ability to push the action down the line and put pressure on defenders. She has also shown that she can either find teammates for open shots at the net or finish herself.

The first goal against Brazil featured an outstanding individual effort from Heath, who created the opportunity and then had a beautiful finish after Morgan failed:

She also created more chances that didn't end in goals.

In an otherwise mediocre tournament from the U.S. squad, Heath continues to stand out:

This has been the case for the past few months:

There are plenty of players who look good when things are going well against inferior opponents. However, it takes another level of talent to succeed against the best competition in the world.

Heath has that type of ability, and her production is finally catching up to her potential.

If the Americans are going to win the World Cup this year, the 30-year-old will likely be a major part of the team's success.

What's Next?

The United States will continue to prepare for this summer's FIFA World Cup with a pair of home friendlies next month. The team will face Australia in Commerce City, Colorado, on April 4 and Belgium at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on April 7.