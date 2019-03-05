John Cena, Jeff Hardy's Dream Feud, Bayley on Intergender Matches in WWE Roundup

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cena Announces Book Signing in NYC on WrestleMania Weekend

John Cena announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will be signing copies of his best-selling children's book Elbow Grease in Manhattan, New York, on April 5:

WrestleMania will emanate from nearby MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, two days later, which has led to speculation that Cena will be part of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Cena hasn't had much of a presence in WWE over the past year due to his movie commitments, but he did work some live events as well as Raw and SmackDown in December and January. Cena wrestled at last year's WrestleMania as well, losing to The Undertaker in an impromptu match.

While Cena hasn't been announced for a match at WrestleMania 35, it stands to reason that he will have some level of involvement with the show if he is in the area for a book signing.

Some of the top stars who aren't yet included in an official match for WrestleMania are Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Elias and Kurt Angle to name a few.

Even if Cena isn't in a featured match and merely takes part in a tag team attraction or another impromptu contest, he would undoubtedly bring a lot of value to WrestleMania given his popularity and name recognition.

Hardy Reveals Desire to Face Lesnar

Jeff Hardy has pretty much done it all over the course of his Hall of Fame-caliber career, but there is still more he wants to accomplish.

In an interview with The Five Count (h/t Stephen Cabrera of WrestlingInc.com), Hardy talked about wanting another match with Brock Lesnar: "I've pretty much wrestled everybody I've ever dreamt of wrestling, but before I'm done, I'd love to have a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar. One more time with him, cause he's a maniac, freak athlete that I would love to get in there with one more time before I'm done."

Hardy has some history with Lesnar dating back to 2002. At Backlash that year, Hardy lost to Lesnar in a match that lasted just over five minutes.

He later teamed with his brother, Matt, in some tag team and handicap matches against Lesnar. That included a bout pitting The Hardy Boyz against Lesnar and Paul Heyman at Judgment Day 2002 in a match won by Lesnar and Heyman.

Although Hardy wrestled Lesnar quite a bit early in the latter's WWE career, they haven't crossed paths since then.

Lesnar is the current universal champion, and he only wrestles on select occasions. Meanwhile, Hardy has been a singles competitor on SmackDown Live over the past year, but he and Matt reunited as a team last week.

It may not be in the cards for Lesnar and Hardy to lock horns again, but Hardy was an important part of Lesnar's development as a wrestler nonetheless.

Bayley Talks Intergender Wrestling in WWE

Count Bayley among the proponents for intergender wrestling making its way into WWE.

Bayley was asked about the subject in an interview with Danny Marland of Sport Bible, and she pointed toward past instances of intergender wrestling in WWE as an example of why it might work:

"I would love for intergender matches to start happening again, it happened in the past when you had Lita teaming with The Hardy Boyz and Eddie [Guerrero] getting involved with Chyna, with things happening like Nia Jax in the Men's Royal Rumble there's a possibility there and I would love any part of that. I think the men are just as excited for the women and it helps push them too. One you see someone giving it their all in the ring and getting attention, it pushes everyone, the men have been nothing but supportive of the opportunities we've received so far."

While WWE used to allow the men and women to mix it up more often during the Attitude Era, they have gotten away from it over the past several years. There have been some instances of it occurring recently, though.

Most notably, Jax entered the Men's Royal Rumble match and absorbed plenty of punishment from the guys in the match. Also, during the Mixed Match Challenge, there was some physicality between men and women at times even though it was largely kept to a minimum.

Bayley is a huge part of the surge women's wrestling has enjoyed in WWE, as she is one-half of the WWE women's tag team champions along with Sasha Banks. If men and women wrestling each other eventually becomes more accepted in WWE like it is on the independent scene, that will represent another major win for female wrestlers.

Although that doesn't appear to be on the horizon, Bayley and Sasha making the women's tag team titles highly sought-after prizes is the next step in the Women's Evolution, and they will have a chance to do that when they defend them against Jax and Tamina at Fastlane on Sunday.

