WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 5

A video package recapped the events of last week's show, where Kevin Owens replaced Kofi Kingston in the WWE Championship match at Fastlane, leaving the entire SmackDown brand reeling in the process.

Bryan said he watched as the McMahons applauded Kingston last week, then while Vince replaced him with Owens, but he is going to address both now.

He called Kingston a supporting player not worth him talking about, then admitted a "nobody" like Owens is dangerous because he has nothing to lose.

Owens interrupted and said Bryan's assessment that he has no friends is correct, and he is ok with that. He didn't need friends last week when he pinned him. Owens said he never meant to rob Kingston of a title shot but he's taking the title from Bryan Sunday.

Erick Rowan came face-to-face with Owens, who drove the big man to the floor.

A brawl between champion and challenger broke out until Rowan reintroduced himself and flattened The Prizefighter to close out the segment.

Grade

B

Analysis

This did not really do anything to add excitement or anticipation to the WWE Championship match at Fastlane. Nothing was advanced, Kingston is still the most over babyface on the brand not named Becky Lynch and fans still want to see him win the championship.

What this did do was hint at the role Rowan will play in Bryan potentially retaining his title Sunday night at Fastlane.

Bryan's title reign may be dependent upon Rowan's involvement, or so it was suggested here, which will only play into the drama of the bout and, potentially, protect Owens if he does eat the loss.