Jose Mourinho: Real Madrid 'Experience Made Me a Better Manager and Person'

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Jose Mourinho has once again spoken about his time at Real Madrid, stating his spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium made him "a better manager and person."

The Portuguese's comments follow his recent admission he would be prepared to return to Los Blancos.

Speaking to Deportes Cuatro (h/t Alex Richards of the Mirror) on Tuesday, Mourinho spoke of his three seasons in the Spanish capital: "I have a fantastic memory of working in Real Madrid. It is a unique experience and different to the rest of the clubs I have been at. We did fantastic things, we won the league in a unique way. We also had bad moments, I made mistakes, but after, the experience made me a better manager and person."

SERGIO TORRES/Associated Press

BeIN Sports' Mitch Freeley reported the former Manchester United boss said last weekend he would have no issues working for Real or Inter Milan in future.

The reigning UEFA Champions League holders have struggled in La Liga this season, sacking previous coach Julen Lopetegui after a disastrous short spell in charge after leaving his international managerial role with Spain.

Real president Florentino Perez looked within his club's coaching talent to promote Santiago Solari to replace Lopetegui, but the team sit third in the Spanish top flight.

Mourinho's time at Old Trafford was fraught with problems, but Perez has continued to admire his former coach.

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe reported the Los Blancos supremo believes Mourinho was one of his best managers during his years running the superclub, beginning in 2010 and ending in 2013.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

However, Mourinho explained to Deportes Cuatro none of his former teams have offered him a fresh chance to return to them after leaving United in December.

"What do you want to me say, rumours are rumours. I wouldn't have a problem going back to Madrid, Porto, Chelsea, Inter, any team that I have managed. It's a nice feeling when someone wants you when you have already been there, but Chelsea is the only team that asked me to go back after a previous spell at the club, nobody else."

Mourinho continues to be a box-office attraction, and it will only be a matter of time before he finds a new coaching role.

Real's recent defeats to Barcelona in La Liga and the Copa del Rey underline how far they have fallen behind their Clasico rival, and memories will be rekindled of when Mourinho won the Spanish title by nine points over Barca.

Los Blancos scored a remarkable 121 goals on their way to winning La Liga in 2011-12. The club have won the Spanish championship only once since Mourinho's success.