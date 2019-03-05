NFL Rumors: Falcons Eyeing Contracts for Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly discussing long-term contract extensions with wide receiver Julio Jones, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and linebacker Deion Jones.

On Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reported the Falcons are particularly keen on coming to terms with Deion Jones "sooner than later before the price tag skyrockets."

Julio Jones has two seasons left on his five-year, $71.3 million contract, which includes a $13.5 million cap hit for the 2019 season. The 30-year-old University of Alabama product racked up 113 receptions for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 en route to his sixth Pro Bowl selection.

Although Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is optimistic about getting a deal done, there's "not much going on" in talks, McClure reported Saturday.

Jones may be best off waiting until Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart Antonio Brown is traded and agrees to a new deal to set the market for wideouts before signing his own extension.

Atlanta announced Monday it was using its franchise tag on Jarrett.

"As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority," Dimitroff said. "Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come, and this allows us to extend our negotiating window."

Jarrett tallied 52 tackles and a career-high six sacks across 14 appearances in 2018. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's fifth-best interior defender.

Deion Jones, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, missed two months of the 2018 season because of a foot injury. He'd emerged as a cornerstone piece of the Falcons defense across his first two years, including 138 total tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions and a sack in 2017.

The LSU product is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and will see a major increase from his 2019 base salary of $1.1 million when he does get a new deal.

Atlanta will have to defer most of the new money in the potential extensions to future seasons since it enters the offseason with just $7.4 million in projected cap space, the fourth-lowest total in the league.