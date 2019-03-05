Brendan Rodgers Says Manchester United 'May Well Come In' for Harry Maguire

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United could rekindle their interest in Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer, according to new Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Red Devils reportedly tracked the England international during Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford and, despite his exit, might attempt to sign the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury, Rodgers said he expects offers for his greatest talents, including his prized centre-back: "They may well come in. But it doesn't worry me. I think all you can worry is that you make the team the very best they can be. You always have to be prepared for that moment as a club. It happens. But at this moment in time, I'm thinking about the team and making the best that we can."

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Maguire was one of England's stars as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer.

The centre-back came up through hometown club Sheffield United and Hull City before transferring to the King Power Stadium in 2017 after the Tigers were relegated.

Maguire has been a regular with the Foxes since, and he surprised many with his composed performances in the Premier League and on the international stage.

The player previously featured under current United assistant manager Mike Phelan during his spell in charge at Hull. Phelan rejoined the Red Devils after the interim managerial appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rodgers added he admirers Maguire and lauded his ability and skill set, per Tanner: "He can step in, but firstly, he can defend. He wins his headers, very powerful, he's brave, he gets blocks in. But the type of game I have always promoted, they need to have some comfort on the ball at the back, and he can step in, make passes, so he's a big talent."

Leicester sit 11th in the Premier League after former Celtic and Liverpool manager Rodgers took control of the first team from Claude Puel.

The Foxes were erratic under the Frenchman, often performing admirably against big sides but falling short when playing their league contemporaries.

Retaining Maguire could be difficult for Rodgers if a major club chases his signature. United are still missing a partner for Victor Lindelof at the back, and the Foxes defender could be a suitable option once the summer transfer window opens.