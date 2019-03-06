How the AAF Playoffs and Schedule Work

Norm Hall/AAF/Getty Images

The inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football has seen rosters stacked with budding stars who are making the most of their opportunities. Now it's time to talk playoffs. Here's how the playoffs will work this season in the AAF and how the regular season schedule works.

How the AAF playoffs work

The top two teams from each conference will advance to a four-team playoff with the first playoff game April 20 and second April 21. Each game will start at 8 p.m., one televised by TNT and the other by CBS Sports Network. The championship game will be April 27 at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas at Sam Boyd Stadium, home to the UNLV football team and more. Fans can watch it on CBS.

Overtime during the playoffs will follow sudden death rules. This differs from regular season overtime rules that allow ties if the score is tied after each team has one opportunity to start from its opponent’s 10 yard line and score a touchdown — no field goals.

Here are the current AAF standings.

How the AAF schedule works

The AAF regular season is 10 weeks long and spans 40 games, 10 for each team. Its opening slate took place the second weekend in February when the San Antonio Commanders beat the San Diego Fleet, Apollos beat the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron beat the Memphis Express, and Arizona Hotshots beat the Stallions. And the year will wrap up in mid-April with games between the Commanders and Stallions (April 12), Legends and Express (April 13), Iron and Apollos (April 14), and Hotshots and Fleet (April 14). Four teams make up each conference in the eight-team league. Each organization plays its conference foes twice — home and away — and non-conference opponents once.

The Fleet and Commanders, both in the Western Conference, played twice in the first three weeks of the season and won’t face each other again unless they meet in the playoffs. The Apollos and Iron, the class of the Eastern Conference so far, have yet to meet at all and will play each other in Week 5 and Week 10.

Fans can catch one game a week on either B/R Live or TNT. Two games each remaining regular season weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, will air on NFL Network. And one game every remaining Sunday will be available on CBS Sports Network. All times and matchups are available on the AAF schedule.

The conferences and teams in the AAF

Western Conference

Arizona Hotshots

General Manager: Phil Savage

Coach: Rick Neuheisel

Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe, AZ)

Salt Lake Stallions

General Manager: Randy Mueller

Coach: Dennis Erickson

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City, UT)

San Antonio Commanders

General Manager: Daryl Johnston

Coach: Mike Riley

Stadium: Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

San Diego Fleet

General Manager: Dave Boller

Coach: Mike Martz

Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium (San Diego, CA)

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Legends

General Manager: Billy Devaney

Coach: Kevin Coyle

Stadium: Georgia State Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Birmingham Iron

General Manager: Joe Pendry

Coach: Tim Lewis

Stadium: Legion Field (Birmingham, AL)

Memphis Express

General Manager: Will Lewis

Coach: Mike Singletary

Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, TN)

Orlando Apollos

General Manager: Tim Ruskell

Coach: Steve Spurrier

Stadium: Spectrum Stadium (Orlando, FL)