How the AAF Playoffs and Schedule Work

How the AAF Playoffs and Schedule WorkMarch 6, 2019
The inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football has seen rosters stacked with budding stars who are making the most of their opportunities. Now it's time to talk playoffs. Here's how the playoffs will work this season in the AAF and how the regular season schedule works.
How the AAF playoffs work
The top two teams from each conference will advance to a four-team playoff with the first playoff game April 20 and second April 21. Each game will start at 8 p.m., one televised by TNT and the other by CBS Sports Network. The championship game will be April 27 at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas at Sam Boyd Stadium, home to the UNLV football team and more. Fans can watch it on CBS.
The Alliance @TheAAF
Trick play for ✌️? You knew the Head Ball Coach had something up his sleeve. @aafapollos | #JoinTheAlliance https://t.co/LIjdDNJ2HM
Overtime during the playoffs will follow sudden death rules. This differs from regular season overtime rules that allow ties if the score is tied after each team has one opportunity to start from its opponent’s 10 yard line and score a touchdown — no field goals.
Here are the current AAF standings.
How the AAF schedule works
The AAF regular season is 10 weeks long and spans 40 games, 10 for each team. Its opening slate took place the second weekend in February when the San Antonio Commanders beat the San Diego Fleet, Apollos beat the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron beat the Memphis Express, and Arizona Hotshots beat the Stallions. And the year will wrap up in mid-April with games between the Commanders and Stallions (April 12), Legends and Express (April 13), Iron and Apollos (April 14), and Hotshots and Fleet (April 14). Four teams make up each conference in the eight-team league. Each organization plays its conference foes twice — home and away — and non-conference opponents once.
Birmingham Iron @aafiron
Oh you thought you’d get a touchdown on the Iron Curtain? Think again. ❌❌❌❌❌❌ #ForgeOn⚒🔥 https://t.co/nO3FqCjMaq
The Fleet and Commanders, both in the Western Conference, played twice in the first three weeks of the season and won’t face each other again unless they meet in the playoffs. The Apollos and Iron, the class of the Eastern Conference so far, have yet to meet at all and will play each other in Week 5 and Week 10.
Fans can catch one game a week on either B/R Live or TNT. Two games each remaining regular season weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, will air on NFL Network. And one game every remaining Sunday will be available on CBS Sports Network. All times and matchups are available on the AAF schedule.
The conferences and teams in the AAF
Western Conference
Arizona Hotshots
General Manager: Phil Savage
Coach: Rick Neuheisel
Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe, AZ)
Salt Lake Stallions
General Manager: Randy Mueller
Coach: Dennis Erickson
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City, UT)
San Antonio Commanders
General Manager: Daryl Johnston
Coach: Mike Riley
Stadium: Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)
San Diego Fleet
General Manager: Dave Boller
Coach: Mike Martz
Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium (San Diego, CA)
Eastern Conference
Atlanta Legends
General Manager: Billy Devaney
Coach: Kevin Coyle
Stadium: Georgia State Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
Birmingham Iron
General Manager: Joe Pendry
Coach: Tim Lewis
Stadium: Legion Field (Birmingham, AL)
Memphis Express
General Manager: Will Lewis
Coach: Mike Singletary
Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, TN)
Orlando Apollos
General Manager: Tim Ruskell
Coach: Steve Spurrier
Stadium: Spectrum Stadium (Orlando, FL)
Dean Blandino: AAF’s Sky Judge Provides Template for NFL