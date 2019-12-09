Arsenal's Hector Bellerin Out vs. West Ham After Suffering Injury in Warm-Up

Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 5, 2019. - Brighton won the match 2-1.
Arsenal announced defender Hector Bellerin suffered an injury on Monday in the warm-up before his team's clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium. 

Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg named Ainsley Maitland-Niles to start in Bellerin's place and the Gunners added Sead Kolasinac to the bench for the match.

Bellerin recently returned to the first-team picture after a cruciate knee ligament injury picked up in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in January kept him sidelined for nine months.  

While Arsenal are blessed with depth in their squad in a number of areas, Bellerin is one of a few players who are indispensable.

The former Barcelona academy star gives the side an outlet from the right flank. His surges up the wing have become trademark, with opponents finding his searing pace difficult to contain.

There's also a burgeoning maturity in the 24-year-old's game. While in his early days as an Arsenal player he was erratic in his final ball and rash in his defensive work, he's made strides in both facets of his game, making him one of the most complete full-backs in the Premier League.

Needless to say, Arsenal tend to suffer when he's not in the side, as there isn't another player capable of replicating his influence.

