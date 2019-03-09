Each NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player

0 of 32

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Murray in accounting, your uncle Charlie and the guy who pumped your gas on Wednesday will all tell you in a cantankerous voice that "they're all overpaid!"

And compared to teachers and nurses and rescue workers, that's probably true. But some NFL players are more overpaid than others.

Looking generally at average annual salaries courtesy of Spotrac, we compared players with notably high paychecks to their recent production—focusing primarily on 2018—as well as to their peers.

Taking that as well as sheer stats, effectiveness, roles and durability into account, here's a look at the most overpaid player on every NFL roster as free agency looms.