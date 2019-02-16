Every NFL Team's Top Trade Piece for 2019 Offseason

0 of 32

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

What is a key trade piece? It's complicated.

For a contending team, it might be a high-quality backup who could start elsewhere and fetch a player who could fill another hole.

A key trade piece for a rebuilding team might be an aging veteran who would be more highly valued by a contender and could fetch an extra draft pick or two.

For a team flush with cap space, it could be cheap player who could be swapped for a better, more expensive one.

And a key trade piece for a team low on cap space could be an expensive player the franchise could swap for someone cheaper and less established with more upside or an extra draft pick or two.

Generally speaking, we're looking at players who are expendable to one team but valuable to another.

With that in mind, here are the top trade pieces on every NFL roster as we approach the start of the new league year March 13.