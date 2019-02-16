Every NFL Team's Top Trade Piece for 2019 Offseason

Every NFL Team's Top Trade Piece for 2019 OffseasonFebruary 16, 2019
What is a key trade piece? It's complicated.
For a contending team, it might be a high-quality backup who could start elsewhere and fetch a player who could fill another hole.
A key trade piece for a rebuilding team might be an aging veteran who would be more highly valued by a contender and could fetch an extra draft pick or two.
For a team flush with cap space, it could be cheap player who could be swapped for a better, more expensive one.
And a key trade piece for a team low on cap space could be an expensive player the franchise could swap for someone cheaper and less established with more upside or an extra draft pick or two.
Generally speaking, we're looking at players who are expendable to one team but valuable to another.
With that in mind, here are the top trade pieces on every NFL roster as we approach the start of the new league year March 13.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Larry Fitzgerald
Following a 3-13 season, the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals probably aren't on the verge of competing in the strong NFC West. That makes any player in his late 30s an obvious trade candidate, and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be 36 before he suits up for another regular-season game.
Fitzgerald is no longer the player he once was, but he's still a top-notch possession receiver who could help a wide variety of contending teams in search of wisdom off the field and a safety valve on the field.
Arizona is on the hook for the 11-time Pro Bowler's entire $11 million 2019 salary following a recent extension, but you'd think that a cap-rich, receiver-starved competitor would be willing to give the Cards a premium draft pick in exchange for Fitzgerald's services. The Indianapolis Colts immediately come to mind.
Still, there have been no indications the Cardinals or Fitzgerald want a divorce. If a trade goes down, it's more likely to happen in the fall, when it's clear Arizona is out of contention and a team needs him for a playoff run.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Mohamed Sanu
Julio Jones remains the big receiver on campus for the Atlanta Falcons, while 2018 first-round pick Calvin Ridley looks as though he's due for a tremendous sophomore campaign following a 10-touchdown season.
That could make veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu expendable, especially with slot specialists Golden Tate, Adam Humphries, Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley slated to hit the free-agent market.
The 29-year-old Sanu has been a consistent, reliable and productive No. 2 receiver the last three years in Atlanta, but the Falcons can save nearly $5 million by trading him.
Doing so could eventually be viewed as an act of selling high, and there'd be plenty of interest from teams looking for short-term solutions in the slot.
Baltimore Ravens: CB Brandon Carr
The Baltimore Ravens have four talented cornerbacks, and only one—third-year first-round pick Marlon Humphrey—is an obvious keeper. Among the remaining three, Baltimore would probably prefer to deal the declining Jimmy Smith in order to save $9.5 million. But nobody wants that walk-year cap hit for a 30-year-old who struggled in 2018.
Instead, veteran Brandon Carr might present more opportunities for a trade that works for both sides.
The Ravens can save $5 million by dealing Carr before March 17, while his new team would be on the hook for just $5 million in 2019. And while the 32-year-old is older than Smith, he's coming off a stronger season, and he's potentially controllable at a decent rate in 2020 as well.
Another option could be to try to trade Tavon Young ahead of the final year of the 24-year-old's rookie contract. But Young is inexpensive anyway, and he wouldn't yield much considering his recent struggles with injuries.
Buffalo Bills: DE Jerry Hughes
Nobody's trading for Star Lotulelei's bloated contract or LeSean McCoy's worn-down body, but the Buffalo Bills might be able to get back something for defensive end Jerry Hughes.
Hughes is one of the highest-paid players on the team, but they can save $7.5 million by releasing a pass-rusher who has probably peaked. And that's a reasonable price to pay Hughes for one season if you're a contending team in need of experience and talent on the edge.
Potential landing spots include the Atlanta, Indianapolis and Seattle, all of whom fit that profile and can afford that $7.5 million for the 30-year-old.
Moving Hughes would of course hurt the Bills defense a bit in 2019. But the team isn't likely a prime contender, and it could lose him after this season regardless.
Carolina Panthers: DE Mario Addison
Mario Addison is the Carolina Panthers' best edge-rusher, so they'd probably prefer not to trade him. But Addison is also 31 years old and probably best suited as a complementary pass-rusher.
If the Panthers believe they won't retain him following his walk year in 2019, they could consider making a deal, which would clear $7.3 million of Addison's $9.9 million cap hit off the books.
That probably won't happen anytime soon because the Panthers don't know what lies ahead in March and April. But if they wind up with a new pass-rusher or two after free agency and the draft, Addison could be dangled in the summer and fall.
A lot of teams would be fired up about the prospect of bringing in a veteran who has recorded at least nine sacks in each of his last three seasons.
Chicago Bears: LB Danny Trevathan
This one was a toss-up between linebacker Danny Trevathan and running back Jordan Howard, both of whom are entering contract years.
Howard is more expendable because of the rise of Tarik Cohen in the Chicago backfield, but he's also coming off a mediocre season at a position that isn't highly valued.
Coming off a much stronger season, Trevathan simply has more value on the trade market. His $7.7 million 2019 cap hit is far from an albatross, but the Bears are low on cap space at a projected $5.9 million and hoping to retain key defensive backs Adrian Amos and Bryce Callahan. They can save $6.4 million by trading Trevathan now, which isn't a bad deal considering they risk losing him next year anyway.
Besides, it's not as though the Bears are lacking talent in the defensive front seven.
Cincinnati Bengals: QB Andy Dalton
This could have just as easily gone to A.J. Green, who is entering a walk year as the Cincinnati Bengals' top receiver. But Green is coming off a major injury, and few teams would probably want to inherit a $12.2 million cap hit for one year with a potentially declining 30-year-old wideout.
Quarterback Andy Dalton might also be declining based on a couple of years' worth of regression, but he's still an experienced quarterback in a league that loves experienced quarterbacks. He also represents more savings for Cincinnati (he's due $16.2 million, none of it guaranteed). And if you're a team in desperate need of one, that $16.2 million cap hit isn't bad for a starting signal-caller.
If the Bengals decide Dalton isn't the guy for new head coach Zac Taylor and a competitor is willing to take him off their hands now, they'd be silly not to strongly consider making a deal and starting fresh under center.
Cleveland Browns: LB Jamie Collins
With Kareem Hunt joining Nick Chubb in the Cleveland Browns backfield, a lot of folks are looking for a Duke Johnson trade this offseason. But Johnson is a different type of back who signed a relatively lucrative contract extension last offseason (three years, $15.6 million). There's no telling what Hunt will be able to bring to the table, and the cap-rich Browns would save less than $1 million by parting ways with the pass-catching back out of Miami.
Instead, the Browns could look to capitalize on the fact that they have four formidable linebackers in Jamie Collins, Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert and Genard Avery. And Collins, 29, has the least tread on his tires among that otherwise young group, which makes him an ideal trade candidate.
The Browns probably shouldn't expect too much in return for a six-year veteran who would cost his new team $9.3 million in 2019, but an opportunity could arise for Cleveland to dump most of his $11.8 million cap hit on a team in search of a one-time Pro Bowler with plenty of wisdom and experience.
They'd probably get more in return for the 25-year-old Schobert, who's coming off a second consecutive strong season, but the Browns might not be willing to move a cheap ($2.2 million) and promising young player like that.
Dallas Cowboys: CB Anthony Brown
Nobody's spending $7 million to bring in old, injury-prone Sean Lee for a walk year, so the Dallas Cowboys will have to either keep or cut the soon-to-be 33-year-old two-time Pro Bowl linebacker.
Instead, Dallas could look to explore the trade market for nickel cornerback Anthony Brown.
Brown is also entering a contract year, but the Cowboys can basically part ways free of charge, while his next team would only be on the hook for a little more than $2 million. Not bad for a 25-year-old with 30 career starts under his belt and a ceiling that remains relatively high.
And with Dallas already possessing Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis at that position, the Cowboys can afford to cut ties and venture into the free-agent market and/or draft with plenty of money to spend.
Denver Broncos: QB Case Keenum
This one's a little obvious now that the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade for longtime Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It would be rather ridiculous for Denver to devote $39.5 million to Flacco and 2018 starting signal-caller Case Keenum in 2019, and Rapoport is already reporting that Denver will shop Keenum before either releasing him or asking him to take a pay cut.
Regardless, the soon-to-be 31-year-old is now riding a quarterback carousel that might be picking up speed. He'll likely land elsewhere as a backup, but let's not forget that he had immense success as the league's seventh-highest-rated passer with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.
It's possible somebody will give the Broncos a late-round pick in order to take Keenum and his contract off their hands, and that could even give the intriguing journeyman another shot to start.
Detroit Lions: S Tavon Wilson
The Detroit Lions have three safeties who are talented enough to play significant roles.
There's Quandre Diggs, whose contract is virtually untradable because of the amount of dead money. There's Glover Quin, who probably wouldn't yield much entering an age-33 contract year with a cap hit in excess of $6 million. And then there's Tavon Wilson, who is still relatively young (28) and very affordable.
Wilson can be had for less than $3 million in the final year of his current deal, and it'd cost the Lions less than $1 million in dead-cap money to unload that contract. So if the Lions opt to use Diggs and Quin prominently, as they did last year, they should try to shop Wilson for a late-round draft pick and enjoy the cap savings.
It's possible the New England Patriots would want him back at that low cost, especially if they take our advice and part ways with the expensive Devin McCourty.
Green Bay Packers: TE Jimmy Graham
Just in 2017, tight end Jimmy Graham was a Pro Bowler with a double-digit touchdown total as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He then signed with the Green Bay Packers, and his maiden season in Wisconsin wasn't pretty. Graham was supposed to become a red-zone weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he scored just two touchdowns in 16 games.
The Packers might consider cutting the 32-year-old in order to save $5.3 million in cap space, but it's also possible somebody will be willing to pay that and give up a non-premium draft pick in hopes that the five-time Pro Bowler has a bounce-back season in him.
The New York Jets, for example, could use Graham's skill and experience at that position as they look to add weapons for young signal-caller Sam Darnold, and Gang Green has the money ($95.1 million) to make it work.
Houston Texans: OLB Whitney Mercilus
The Houston Texans, who are already giving big bucks on defense to J.J. Watt and Benardrick McKinney, will be looking to re-sign or replace impending defensive free agents Jadeveon Clowney, Tyrann Mathieu and Kareem Jackson.
That being the case, they might want to consider sticking a FOR SALE sign on veteran linebacker Whitney Mercilus.
The 28-year-old is entering a contract year, which means there's a good chance he gets away next offseason anyway. He's only slated to count $7.3 million against the cap in 2019. But that could make him attractive to outsiders, and the Texans can save more than $6 million of that total by parting ways.
Mercilus hasn't put up strong enough sack numbers to fetch a huge return, but a fellow contender might be willing to part with a Day 3 draft pick in exchange for his services in 2019.
Indianapolis Colts: TE Jack Doyle
We had a toss-up between Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle and defensive end Jabaal Sheard, both of whom are quality players from the Ryan Grigson and/or Chuck Pagano days but either already have or will soon be upgraded on.
The Colts lead the league in projected cap space and are widely expected to be active on the pass-rushing market this offseason, which could make Sheard and his reasonable $8 million walk-year cap hit expendable—especially because the Colts would be on the hook for none of that in the event of a divorce.
But Indy can't count chickens before they hatch. At the tight end position, the hatching took place when newbie Eric Ebron supplanted Doyle and emerged as one of quarterback Andrew Luck's favorite targets in 2018.
With Ebron on board and finally living up to his first-round expectations, Doyle and his also-reasonable $5.3 million walk-year cap hit should be appealing to competitors that desire an experienced, reliable and productive player at a key position. We're looking at you, Dallas, Denver, New Orleans, Jacksonville and maybe even New England.
Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Malik Jackson
The trade market for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson would be limited by the 29-year-old's $15 million 2019 cap hit, but it helps that the cap-strapped Jaguars would cover $4 million of that total in the event of a trade or cut.
As a pass-rushing force inside with a Pro Bowl on his resume, Jackson could appeal to a cap-rich contender in search of another body up front for $11 million with no strings attached beyond the 2019 season. The Browns and Seahawks immediately come to mind.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville would be thrilled to unload $11 million in 2019 cap space, especially because they're already paying defensive linemen Marcell Dareus and Calais Campbell big money and they also have standout Yannick Ngakoue and 2018 first-round pick Taven Bryan up front.
Kansas City Chiefs: OLB Justin Houston
There's only one obvious trade candidate with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he'd be pricey for both parties involved in a deal. But a trade involving veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston might be worth it for both the Chiefs and their trade partner.
That's because Kansas City already has two top-notch pass-rushers in Dee Ford, 27, and Chris Jones, 24. Both are younger than Houston, and both will soon be due large paydays (Ford next month, Jones next year). The Chiefs would be smart take the $14 million in cap savings that come with Houston's departure and spend it elsewhere. They're relatively low on cap space at $25.5 million, and the defense struggled last season despite the presence of Ford, Jones and Houston up front.
Meanwhile, if you're in win-now mode and in need of pass-rushing help, $14 million isn't a bad price to pay for a 30-year-old four-time Pro Bowler at a premium position, especially with no strings attached beyond 2019. Might the Colts or Tennessee Titans be willing to give up a draft pick for Houston's services?
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon
Running back Melvin Gordon is entering the $5.6 million option year of his rookie contract, which means that none of that money is guaranteed and there's a chance the Los Angeles Chargers will lose him next offseason anyway.
Versatile second-year back Austin Ekeler actually had a higher yards-per-attempt average (5.2) than Gordon (5.1) in 2018, and he wasn't significantly less productive as a receiver. Meanwhile, rookie Justin Jackson showed plenty of promise in relief of an injured Gordon late in the year.
A contender in dire need of help in the backfield might be willing to make Los Angeles an offer it can't refuse for a player who quite frankly might not make a large long-term impact in powder blue, gold and white. Keep an eye on the two teams that call the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania home.
Los Angeles Rams: DL Michael Brockers
With limited cap space and several key impending free agents to take care of, the Los Angeles Rams could be extremely active on the trade market this offseason.
In addition to neglected/expensive running back Todd Gurley (seriously), three particular players who come to mind as potential trade candidates are defensive end Michael Brockers (they'd save $10 million), cornerback Marcus Peters (they'd save over $9 million) and corner Aqib Talib (they'd save $8 million).
We'll go with Brockers over Peters and Talib simply because Los Angeles is thin beyond that at cornerback and might have the depth to part with Brockers if it brings back Dante Fowler Jr. and Ndamukong Suh in support of Aaron Donald.
It might be tough to convince a trade partner to take that on $10 million cap hit for anything more than a late-round pick, but there are no strings attached beyond 2019, Brockers is still only 28, he plays a premium position and he might have some Super Bowl gold dust on him.
Miami Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill
Would a team in need of a quarterback be willing to pay veteran Ryan Tannehill $13.2 million for his services in 2019?
It's arguably a fair price for an experienced player at the sport's most important position, and it doesn't require a long-term commitment.
If you're an NFL general manager and this interests you, all you probably have to do is call Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier and offer up a Day 3 draft pick? That's the only way to ensure you don't get caught up in a bidding war or find yourself forced into a multi-year deal with Tannehill following what appears to be an inevitable release.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported last month the Dolphins are "moving on from Tannehill," who has struggled with injuries and a lack of consistency during his six-year tenure there. In the event of a trade, Miami would be paying the 30-year-old $13.4 million to go away, but at least it'd save more than $13 million in cap space and would at least have something—probably a low-end draft pick—to show for it.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Xavier Rhodes
Defensive end Everson Griffen is the most predictable trade candidate for the Minnesota Vikings right now, but the team is unlikely to find somebody willing to pay the 31-year-old more than $10 million after a tumultuous and all-around poor 2018 season. Plus, Minnesota doesn't have a clear-cut No. 3 edge-rusher beyond Griffen and Danielle Hunter.
Instead, the Vikings might want to consider doing something bold in the secondary by dealing two-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes just two years after signing him to a monster contract extension.
Rhodes under-performed along with that entire Minnesota defense in 2018, but the Vikes would still be selling relatively high with the 28-year-old. The reality is the younger Trae Waynes and even younger Mackensie Alexander outplayed Rhodes in 2018, and both are entering contract years. Throw in that they also used a first-round pick last year on corner Mike Hughes and Minnesota has a crowd of talented young cover men who will soon need paydays and/or increased roles.
Rhodes can be had for just $6.1 million in 2019, and the Vikings could put those savings into their wretched offensive line. Considering the dearth of quality corners in this league, finding a suitor might not be hard. I'd watch for the Jets, Browns, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, 49ers and Seahawks. Yeah, that's nearly half the league.
New England Patriots: S Devin McCourty
Nobody knows how to sell high like the New England Patriots, who have the added benefit of their players currently being covered in magic Super Bowl pixie dust.
That applies to safety Devin McCourty, who played a major role on five Super Bowl teams (three winners and two losers) but is now firmly on the wrong side of 30 and due $13.4 million in a walk year. The Patriots might lose him next offseason anyway, and they can save $9.5 million by moving on right now.
You'd expect there to be a large trade market for McCourty, who has yet to slip on the field and would bring that Patriot experience to a new locker room at a decent cost with no long-term commitment required.
A potential leader of the Pack? The San Francisco 49ers, who need a safety, have the money and made a deal with New England 16 months ago for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
New Orleans Saints: LB A.J. Klein
It wasn't easy to find a trade candidate for the New Orleans Saints who was both attractive and somewhat realistic. It was either linebacker A.J. Klein or safety Kurt Coleman, neither of whom inspire much excitement.
We went with Klein because he's several years younger than Coleman at age 27, he's been a solid starter the last couple years and his contract is extremely tradeable. He's due to make $6 million in 2019, and the Saints would foot the bill for $2 million of that total in the event of a trade.
The Saints are low on cap space so they could use that $4 million return, while a competitor with more money to spend would be thrilled to land an experienced defender in his prime like Klein for that rate.
New York Giants: OLB Olivier Vernon
We're not under the impression Odell Beckham Jr. is a lost cause for the New York Giants, or that it would make sense for the Giants to spend $16 million in dead cap money to trade Beckham less than a year after signing him to a record-breaking deal.
With that in mind, Big Blue's top trade piece might actually be the pass-rusher they signed to a record-breaking deal three years ago.
Olivier Vernon has failed to live up to that five-year, $85 million contract, recording just 22 sacks in his first three seasons with the G-Men. Now the Giants can essentially split his $19.5 million cap hit with a pass-rush-needy competitor by eating $8 million in dead cap money in a trade. A lot of win-now teams with money would be willing to spend $12 million for one year with Vernon, and some might even be willing to give up a draft pick in order to avoid a bidding war for his services.
Vernon's departure would hurt the Giants on defense, but there's still some hope for a pass-rush that features the emerging B.J. Hill along with 2018 third-round pick Lorenzo Carter.
New York Jets: RB Isaiah Crowell
Thanks to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the cat's already out of the bag that the New York Jets plan to release veteran running back Isaiah Crowell once they start wheeling and dealing in March.
But it's entirely possible that an interested team in need of backfield help will take notice and make Gang Green an offer for an experienced still-only-26-year-old who is coming off a solid season in which he averaged 4.8 yards per carry.
Crowell is due $5 million in 2019, but the Jets have to cover 40 percent of that total regardless of whether they cut or trade him.
It's easy to see Crowell landing in a place like Philadelphia or New Orleans, where the cap-strapped Eagles and Saints could find themselves having to replace backs Jay Ajayi and Mark Ingram.
Oakland Raiders: OT Donald Penn
This is hardly financial on the Oakland Raiders' end, since the team is projected to enter the new league year with nearly $70 million in salary-cap space. But Donald Penn's reasonable contract situation is what makes him such an attractive trade target, and Oakland might be a motivated seller based on circumstances.
The three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle would cost a new team just $4.9 million in 2019, and he would be off the books after that season. That short-term dynamic is also important because Penn will be 36 in April, but he does play a position in which players often have long shelf lives.
The Raiders would be better off picking up an extra draft pick for Penn, since they used a first-rounder on Kolton Miller last year and have plenty of other areas to address.
Meanwhile, it's easy to imagine the experienced Penn playing a significant role on a contender that is short on cash but in need of help at the offensive tackle position. Examples include the Vikings and Panthers, while the Browns, Texans and Buccaneers would also make sense.
Philadelphia Eagles: QB Nick Foles
The Philadelphia Eagles were apparently willing to keep "backup" quarterback Nick Foles at an escalated salary of $20 million before the Super Bowl LII MVP voided that option, so it's entirely possible Philadelphia will also be willing to slap Foles with a franchise tag worth around $25 million.
If they do that, they'd almost certainly entertain trade offers for the 30-year-old signal-caller. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on that potential scenario earlier this month, noting that the Eagles would be looking for a third-round pick in return.
Two potential problems: First, the Eagles don't have any cap space, making the tag-and-trade scenario rather risky. Second, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that said plan could violate the collective bargaining agreement.
Regardless, it's a remote possibility for now, and there aren't a lot of trade candidates at other positions on Philly's roster. Would a quarterback-starved team like the Jaguars give it a shot?
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Antonio Brown
Trading superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown won't be easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers, at least from a financial perspective. They'd probably be best-served to wait until June 1 to do so, since that'd enable them to spread out a dead cap hit in excess of $20 million over a two-year span. But that could limit the market with the heart of free agency and all of the draft over with.
Still, it's clear the two parties are interested in a divorce, and that does make a lot of sense on paper. Brown has obviously become a nuisance within that organization, and 22-year-old JuJu Smith-Schuster might already be leapfrogging the 30-year-old Brown to become the team's best receiver.
But a lot of teams will likely be in on Brown, who has gone over 1,200 yards in a ridiculous six consecutive seasons. And those with enough money and enough of a need will either wait until June 1, make room at that point in time or find a way to convince the Steelers to pull the trigger earlier.
Here are more than half a dozen teams that could do exactly that.
San Francisco 49ers: DE Arik Armstead
The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of first-round power up front on defense and a lot of other needs elsewhere. They can afford to keep Arik Armstead after somewhat of a breakout season at defensive end, but this might also be an opportunity for them to sell high and get something back for the 2015 No. 17 overall pick before he escapes as a free agent in 2020.
The 25-year-old is slated to make just over $9 million in the fifth-year option of his contract that contains no dead cap money, which means San Francisco can sell him off to the highest bidder without consequence.
And while Armstead has experienced an up-and-down career to date, the dude has plenty of talent at a key position. There'd be a market for him.
Seattle Seahawks: LB Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner is one of the best non-rushing linebackers in the NFL, and he's in his prime. Trading him would probably raise ire in Seattle, especially with Earl Thomas, Frank Clark and K.J. Wright slated to become free agents. But that doesn't mean the four-time All-Pro isn't the Seahawks' best trade chip.
Wagner is slated to become a free agent and turn 30 next offseason, a point at which Seattle will also have to concern itself with quarterback Russell Wilson's expiring contract. If the Seahawks fear Wagner will get away in a year, they can save more than $11 million in cap space by dealing him now.
They could probably also get at least a Day 2 draft pick back for Wagner, and they could use those savings and potential extra premium picks to continue to rebuild the secondary and the offensive line. It would also become easier to keep Clark and/or Wright.
This is a long shot for good reason, but better players have been dealt.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy
Gerald McCoy has been the heart and soul of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense for nearly a decade, but he's on the wrong side of 30, he's due to make $13 million next season, and he can be traded or released at no cost to the Bucs.
At the conclusion of his ninth season in Tampa, the six-time Pro Bowler spoke about his tenure with the Bucs in the past tense, while ESPN.com's Jenna Laine wrote in January that there's a "real chance" McCoy's time in Tampa is coming to an end.
It makes even more sense when you consider that the Bucs invested heavily in new interior defensive linemen Vita Vea and Beau Allen just last year.
Will anybody trade for a player making eight figures on the back nine of his career? It's possible, especially since none of that money is guaranteed and McCoy is controllable for the next three years. I'd look for a team with plenty of cap space that needs help up front. Indianapolis and Cleveland come to mind.
Tennessee Titans: CB Logan Ryan
The Tennessee Titans spent a first-round pick on cornerback Adoree' Jackson in 2017 and then spent over $60 million on corner Malcolm Butler in 2018. Logan Ryan has been a steady presence in the slot for Tennessee, but the former Patriot has zero interceptions in two seasons with the Titans and now he's entering a $10.7 million contract year.
The Titans could decide that they're unlikely to retain Ryan next offseason and cut him loose at practically no cost this spring, and cap-rich, win-now teams that are in worse shape than Tennessee at corner could be willing to pounce.
The Colts and Texans both make plenty of sense, but the Titans might not want to deal Ryan within the division. If that's the case, San Francisco and Seattle would become logical front-runners.
Washington Redskins: TE Jordan Reed
If they find themselves having to replace injured quarterback Alex Smith for the 2019 season, the Washington Redskins will likely have to become bold on the trade market. That's because they have plenty of in-house impending free agents, limited cap space and standard draft capital.
One veteran player they could dangle is tight end Jordan Reed, who has been good when healthy yet rarely healthy during his six-year run in D.C. He's yet to turn 29, though, and a change of scenery could do him good. He certainly has superstar-level ability, his contract is pretty tradeable and Washington also has Vernon Davis on the roster.
The Redskins can save over $6 million by dealing him now, while Washington's trade partner wouldn't owe him a dollar beyond a $6.1 million cap hit in 2019. That could make a Day 3 pick a worthwhile trade-off for a contending team in need of an offensive playmaker. The Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys, Seahawks, Texans and Packers should inquire.
Salary-cap information and contract details courtesy of Spotrac.