Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Names 8 Academy Players in Manchester United Squad vs. PSG

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named eight players to come through Manchester United's academy in his travelling squad to face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as he heads into the match without 10 first-team players.

The Red Devils confirmed Solskjaer's 20-man selection for the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday:

The Norwegian has been forced to call on United's crop of young players as they're missing more than a third of their first-team squad.

Paul Pogba is suspended after he was sent off in the first leg, which United lost 2-0 at Old Trafford courtesy of goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe, while nine others are out injured:

In their place, teenagers Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams are joining established academy graduates Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira in the senior side at the Parc des Princes.

Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News gave his take on how United might line up, based on Solskjaer's selection:

United have the unenviable task of overturning their first-leg deficit in Paris, and that will be considerably harder when their most senior midfielder is Fred.

The 26-year-old arrived at the club in a £52 million move last summer, but he has struggled to impress Solskjaer or his predecessor Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian has been limited to 17 appearances in all competitions for United, and completed 90 minutes on just four occasions.

United need him to put on a performance on Wednesday, because Rashford and Romelu Lukaku will be relying on those behind them to provide as much ammunition as possible.

As for the Red Devils' youngsters, the match will provide a valuable experience. Like Fred, they too have the chance to impress and stake a claim for further appearances.