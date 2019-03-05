Kylian Mbappe More Like Cristiano Ronaldo Than Lionel Messi, Says Pauleta

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Pauleta has backed the club's current forward Kylian Mbappe to reach the heights of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and said he thinks the France sensation is more like the former than the latter.

Following a stunning FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe was key to France's eventual success, the striker has continued to progress with PSG in 2018-19. The 20-year-old is among the finest players in the world.

Speaking to L'Equipe (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Pauleta thinks Mbappe can become one of the best players of his generation and discussed whether he's more like the Juventus or Barcelona star:

"He can reach the level of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and win several Ballons d'Or. He can also continue winning with PSG. The club has done a lot for him, I hope he will stay there. When you are young, you can always learn and go even higher.

"He reminds me more of Cristiano Ronaldo, who started on one side and evolved more and more. I see him finishing like a No. 9, but today he is not one yet.

"I prefer him on the left side as he likes to go inside with his right foot. He has more space on one side to make his power count. He could evolve into a No. 10, though, behind one or two attackers."

Pauleta's comments follow high praise of Mbappe from his team-mate, Neymar:

His manager Thomas Tuchel also talked up the talent of the youngster in a recent interview with former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport:

Having shone in a title-winning team at Monaco, Mbappe became one of the most expensive players ever when he moved to PSG. However, he has never appeared daunted by that fee, nor by the big stages that he has already played on in his young career.

This season, Mbappe has operated as both a central striker and a wide forward. Regardless, he's been able to have an impact on games frequently, proving himself as one of the most prolific players in European football:

French football journalist Jeremy Smith praised the way in which Mbappe has taken on responsibility in recent weeks:

While Mbappe is one of the most feared attacking players in the world, to reach the levels of Ronaldo and Messi he has a long way to go yet.

They have been extraordinarily consistent in front of goal in recent years, frequently topping goalscoring charts and inspiring their teams to big victories. It bodes well for Mbappe that he is doing that, and there is little sign of him tailing off any time soon.