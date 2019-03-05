Report: Manchester United to Rival PSG in £100M Jadon Sancho Transfer Chase

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Paris Saint-Germain in the chase to sign Borussia Dortmund's £100 million-rated starlet Jadon Sancho.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the England international is both sides' top transfer target this summer.

While Sancho has a contract with Dortmund until 2022, "United and PSG are preparing to test Dortmund's resolve, and the Bundesliga leaders know interest from both clubs will drive the price higher and guarantee an extraordinary profit on their original investment should they decide to cash in."

Ducker added United would need to break their club record to sign Sancho, with any deal for the 18-year-old likely to cost in the region of £100 million.

Paul Pogba, who cost £89 million, is the Red Devils' record signing, while Paris Saint-Germain broke the world transfer record in the summer of 2017 when they signed Neymar for £198 million from Barcelona.

Ducker wrote that United have been seeking a player to fill the position on the right flank, where Sancho has been excelling for Dortmund. He also reported that any pursuit of Sancho will likely cast major doubts over the future of Alexis Sanchez, who has flopped since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018.

While Sancho is still in the early stages of his career, the buzz around him is understandable, as he's now among the most exciting young players in the game.

Although Dortmund have endured a testing run of form recently, they remain top of the Bundesliga and Sancho has been a regular in their side:

Despite his age, he's remarkably productive, showing tremendous composure when in the final third:

For United, he would be a major coup and a potential long-term solution to a problem position.

Still, the youngster would surely be hesitant about moving away from Dortmund so soon. Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, he's benefitting from getting plenty of game time:

If he was to make a move to either United or PSG in the summer, there would immediately be more spotlight on Sancho. Not only would there be extra pressure on him to perform at a more high-profile club, a potential £100 million fee for a teenager would bring even more scrutiny.

At the moment, the youngster appears to be loving his football and is benefitting from the coaching of Lucien Favre. With that in mind, another season at least at the Westfalenstadion would only help his development.