Ex-Broncos QB Chad Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Criminal Trespassing Charge

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony criminal trespassing, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

Police arrested Kelly in October after he allegedly entered a family's home in Englewood, Colorado. According to the Denver Post's Noelle Phillips and Ryan O'Halloran, police said Kelly sat down on the family's couch and "was mumbling incoherently." A man inside the home got Kelly to leave by hitting him with an aluminum vacuum-cleaner tube.

Broncos star Von Miller held his Halloween party on the night of Kelly's arrest.

The Broncos released Kelly shortly after he was taken in by authorities. A seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft, Kelly made one regular-season appearance for Denver.

TMZ Sports noted Kelly faces a prison sentence of up to three years and a $100,000 fine if he's convicted in a criminal court. His next court appearance is in April.