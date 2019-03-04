Video: UVA's Team-Record 18 Three-Pointers Spark 40-9 Run in Win vs. Syracuse

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 04: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates a teammate's three point basket during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on March 4, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Virginia defeats Syracuse 79-53. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Virginia basketball used a stunning shooting display Monday to earn a dominant road win against Syracuse.

The Cavaliers set a team record with 18 three-pointers to earn the 79-53 win at the Carrier Dome. The team finished 18-of-25 from three-point range, including an incredible second-half run to pull away after trailing at halftime:

It was also arguably the best shooting performance of the year in college basketball:

Most of the offensive explosion came from the same three players who have been carrying Virginia's offense throughout the season.

Kyle Guy (25 points), De'Andre Hunter (21 points) and Ty Jerome (16 points and 14 assists) combined to shoot 18-of-23 from beyond the arc against Syracuse. They were responsible for 78.5 percent of the team's scoring in the win.

Although probably unsustainable, this type of shooting could make the Cavaliers very dangerous in March.

