Video: UVA's Team-Record 18 Three-Pointers Spark 40-9 Run in Win vs. Syracuse

Video: UVA's Team-Record 18 Three-Pointers Spark 40-9 Run in Win vs. SyracuseMarch 5, 2019
Virginia basketball used a stunning shooting display Monday to earn a dominant road win against Syracuse.
The Cavaliers set a team record with 18 three-pointers to earn the 79-53 win at the Carrier Dome. The team finished 18-of-25 from three-point range, including an incredible second-half run to pull away after trailing at halftime:
ACC Digital Network @theACCDN
The @UVAMensHoops were💧💧💧3's tonight against Syracuse. 18 of them out of @kylejguy5 @Dr_Dre14 and Ty Jerome on just 25 attempts. Watch them all! #MustSeeACC #GoHoos @NewYorkLife #GoodAtLife #ad https://t.co/9T97t8w0M2
Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello
This has been one of the most impressive second-half performances we’ve seen this season. Virginia waltzing into the Carrier Dome and going on a 37-9 run in about 12 minutes. Have made 10 of their last 11 3s.
It was also arguably the best shooting performance of the year in college basketball:
Matt Norlander @MattNorlander
According to @kenpomeroy, the only other team this season to shoot at least 20 3s in a game and make at least 70 percent of them was Iowa vs. Illinois (15-of-21) on Jan. 20. Virginia just made 72 percent of its 25 3-pointers vs. SU and matched a school record for made 3s (18).
Most of the offensive explosion came from the same three players who have been carrying Virginia's offense throughout the season.
Kyle Guy (25 points), De'Andre Hunter (21 points) and Ty Jerome (16 points and 14 assists) combined to shoot 18-of-23 from beyond the arc against Syracuse. They were responsible for 78.5 percent of the team's scoring in the win.
Although probably unsustainable, this type of shooting could make the Cavaliers very dangerous in March.
