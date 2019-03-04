Pistons' Zaza Pachulia Fined $25K for Abusing Ref, Not Leaving Court vs. Raptors

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons big man Zaza Pachulia was given two technical fouls and ejected from Sunday's 112-107 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors, but that won't be his only punishment.

Andrew Joe Potter of the Score shared the NBA's announcement that said Pachulia was "fined $25,000 for confronting and verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection."

Pachulia did not hold back in the third quarter and yelled at the officials and bumped a referee, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

"A veteran gets pushed in the back twice with no call and it is tough, but it is also tough to officiate in this league with all those bodies flying around and the emotion and passion," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said, per the AP.

Pachulia was scoreless in his 10 minutes of action but grabbed four rebounds.

Fortunately for the Pistons, they still had Andre Drummond (double-double of 15 points and 17 boards) and Blake Griffin (27 points and seven rebounds) to anchor the frontcourt and lead the team to another victory.

Detroit is 9-2 in its last 11 games and has played its way up to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team is in action again Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will have Pachulia available after he avoided a suspension as one of his punishments.