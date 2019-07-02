Kings' Marvin Bagley III Out for California Classic with Sore Achilles Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris (5) during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the remainder of the California Classic with a sore right Achilles, according to James Ham of NBC Sports.

Bagley had a rough second half of last season, suffering a knee sprain in late February, which cost him several weeks of action. This latest setback puts his participation for summer-league basketball in doubt.

Bagley had a solid rookie season overall, coming off the bench to average 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Alongside De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Harrison Barnes, he's helped form a promising young core for the Kings—one that has postseason berths in its future.

And with the Kings also agreeing to terms with Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza and Cory Joseph in free agency, they have the makings of a well-rounded, solid roster.

Bagley is oozing with potential, however, and summer-league basketball offered him another chance to work on his game. It would be a disappointment if he were forced to miss additional time beyond the California Classic, though Bagley is an ascending talent who will come into the 2019-20 season with high expectations, regardless. 

Related

    Lowe: Why Warriors' Collapse Feels So Abrupt

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: Why Warriors' Collapse Feels So Abrupt

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com

    Report: 76ers Offer Simmons Max 💰

    Philly and Simmons expected to agree on five-year, $170M deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers Offer Simmons Max 💰

    Philly and Simmons expected to agree on five-year, $170M deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyle Guy Has Strong Debut at Summer League

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Kyle Guy Has Strong Debut at Summer League

    John Shifflett
    via The Daily Progress

    Bargain FAs Who Could Boost Contenders' Title Chances

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bargain FAs Who Could Boost Contenders' Title Chances

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report