Kings' Marvin Bagley III Out for California Classic with Sore Achilles Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the remainder of the California Classic with a sore right Achilles, according to James Ham of NBC Sports.

Bagley had a rough second half of last season, suffering a knee sprain in late February, which cost him several weeks of action. This latest setback puts his participation for summer-league basketball in doubt.

Bagley had a solid rookie season overall, coming off the bench to average 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Alongside De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Harrison Barnes, he's helped form a promising young core for the Kings—one that has postseason berths in its future.

And with the Kings also agreeing to terms with Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza and Cory Joseph in free agency, they have the makings of a well-rounded, solid roster.

Bagley is oozing with potential, however, and summer-league basketball offered him another chance to work on his game. It would be a disappointment if he were forced to miss additional time beyond the California Classic, though Bagley is an ascending talent who will come into the 2019-20 season with high expectations, regardless.