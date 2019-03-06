Way-Too-Early 2019 NBA Playoffs Predictions

2 of 8

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It isn't like the 2017-18 Jazz were an upstart unprepared for the big stage. Yes, they fell to the 65-win Rockets in five games, but that happened in the Western Conference semifinals. Utah had already won a series, downing the Thunder one round earlier.

This time, things will go better for the Jazz. They'll take the Rockets out in the first round.

Houston and Utah split the 2018-19 regular-season series at two games apiece, and the Rockets took the two most recent meetings. That's scary for the Jazz, and it makes this prediction feel bold.

Mainly, this is a wager on Utah's sturdier all-around profile (and hunger for payback) winning out against the Rockets' James Harden-centric, offense-only approach. Could Harden score 50 per game and engineer another 4-1 series win? Of course! He averaged 45 in his two most recent games against the Jazz's vaunted defense, and if his minutes increase in the playoffs, the half-century mark is hardly out of the question.

But the Rockets don't profile as playoff-ready on D. They're 25th in the league (Utah is third), and much of what made Houston dangerous last postseason was its ability to get stops against the best offenses.

Houston allows the second-highest corner-three frequency in the league, and no team's field-goal percentage allowed at the rim is worse. Utah's offense shouldn't have much difficulty generating looks with high expected point values. The only question will be whether it can convert enough of them?

Donovan Mitchell can still shoot his team out of games, but he essentially had one great series and one bad one in his playoff debut last year. That's a heck of a result for a rookie leading an offense against opponents with time to game-plan against him, by the way. With fewer lockdown defenders on Houston's roster this time around, Mitchell could have more success working his way into the lane for layups, lobs to Rudy Gobert and kickouts to waiting shooters.

Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver—this series will depend on you drilling treys.

Houston's offense is up to second in the league on the season, and it's been better than anyone's over the last month. But the Jazz have scored at a top-10 rate since Feb. 1. If they can sustain that relatively modest level, there's a clear path to an upset.