La Liga Results 2019: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 26 Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Leganes edged out Levante 1-0 in La Liga on Monday, propelling the home side up to 11th in the table.

Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez was the goal hero for the Cucumber Growers, with the minnows moving 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Barcelona's attempt to hold onto the La Liga title was strengthened after a 1-0 win at Los Blancos in El Clasico on Saturday.

Ivan Rakitic's goal was enough for Barca to claim their second win over Real in four days after beating them 3-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Week 26 Results

Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Girona

Espanyol 3-1 Real Valladolid

Villarreal 1-2 Alaves

Huesca 2-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Eibar 1-0 Celta Vigo

Real Betis 1-2 Getafe

Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Valencia 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Leganes 1-0 Levante

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 26, 60, +41

2. Atletico Madrid: 26, 53, +21

3. Real Madrid: 26, 48, +12

4. Getafe: 26, 42, +11

5. Alaves: 26, 40, -2

6. Sevilla: 26, 37, +7

7. Valencia: 26, 36, +6

8. Real Betis: 26, 36, -2

9. Real Sociedad: 26, 35, +3

10. Eibar: 26, 34, -1

11. Leganes: 26, 33, -4

12. Athletic Bilbao: 26, 33, -5

13. Espanyol: 26, 33, -8

14. Girona: 26, 31, -7

15. Levante: 26, 30, -9

16. Valladolid: 26, 26, -14

17. Celta Vigo: 26, 25, -8

18. Villarreal: 26, 23, -8

19. Rayo Vallecano: 26, 23, -17

20. Huesca: 26, 22, -16

Monday Recap

After narrowly achieving La Liga survival last term, Leganes took a huge step towards mid-table safety at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Levante dominated possession for long periods of the game, but the hosts struck early, and the effort was decisive.

Leganes stung their opponents on the counter-attack after just 11 minutes. Rodriguez slotted his chance away as the visitors appeared shellshocked.

Enis Bardhi almost grabbed an equaliser midway through the first half, but the 23-year-old watched his shot saved by Pichu.

The Valencian side continued to battle in the second half. However, they failed to provide a credible goal threat at vital moments.

Jose Luis Morales had Levante's best chance to take a share of the spoils, with the winger heading wide.

The victory was vital for the Cucumber Growers, and their status in Spain's top division is almost guaranteed.

Levante are left in 15th, but they hold a seven-point gap above the relegation places.