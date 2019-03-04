Trae Young Compares Himself and Luka Doncic to Magic Johnson, Larry Bird

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talk before the game on October 24, 2018 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Rookies Trae Young and Luka Doncic will be linked together throughout their careers thanks to a 2018 draft-day trade that brought the former to the Atlanta Hawks and the latter to the Dallas Mavericks.

At least one of them thinks that connection can be like a famous pairing in NBA history.

"Like Magic and Bird...it can be something like that where we both can be great," Young said when asked about comparisons between the two rookies while appearing on The Ringer's Winging It podcast with Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were connected to each other before they even stepped foot on an NBA court, as Johnson's Michigan State Spartans defeated Bird's Indiana State Sycamores in the 1979 NCAA championship game.

They battled each other in multiple NBA Finals throughout the 1980s as marquee superstars on two of the NBA's most prominent franchises. The showdowns between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics vaulted the league into the spotlight, and the two future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers helped pave the way for future individual talents such as Michael Jordan in the years to come.

Young and Doncic are both talented playmakers with bright futures, but any comparison to Johnson and Bird is sure to turn heads. Still, Young's overarching point that one's success doesn't automatically mean the other's failure rings true, as both appear well on their way to successful careers.

Doncic is averaging 21.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and needed little time to adjust to the NBA's level of competition after playing professionally in Europe. Young is posting 18.3 points, 7.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds a night and has caught fire of late.

The Oklahoma product has scored 30 or more points in four of his last six games and poured in 49 points with 16 assists in a quadruple-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

While they both have a ways to go to catch the level of Johnson and Bird, Young is right. They can both be great.

Related

    Report: Lakers Expected to Fire Walton After Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Expected to Fire Walton After Season

    Dan Feldman
    via ProBasketballTalk

    Report: Bogut to Sign with Warriors

    Bogut's last NBA action was in January 2018

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bogut to Sign with Warriors

    Bogut's last NBA action was in January 2018

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Metrics 101: Exposing the NBA's Worst Defenders at Each Position😬

    • PG: Trae Young • SG: Devin Booker • SF: Kevin Knox • PF: John Collins • C: Enes Kanter

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Metrics 101: Exposing the NBA's Worst Defenders at Each Position😬

    • PG: Trae Young • SG: Devin Booker • SF: Kevin Knox • PF: John Collins • C: Enes Kanter

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers, Melo Press Pause on Deal Talks

    Lakers and Melo holding off talks until LA gets closer in playoff race

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers, Melo Press Pause on Deal Talks

    Lakers and Melo holding off talks until LA gets closer in playoff race

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report