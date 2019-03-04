Becky Lynch Taunts Ronda Rousey with Shirt, Brock Lesnar and More in WWE Roundup

Credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch Trolls Ronda Rousey at UFC 235

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey continued to spar online, engaging in an intense back-and-forth on Twitter last week. Lynch took the rivalry away from social media while attending UFC 235 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 2019 Royal Rumble winner donned a shirt reading "I own Ronnie":

Technically speaking, Rousey is defending the Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, with Lynch serving a 60-day suspension.

Nobody expects Lynch to actually miss WrestleMania, and her ongoing feud with Rousey seemingly reinforces the fact The Man will find her way onto the card.

Dana White Lays Out Brock Lesnar's Next UFC Fight

Brock Lesnar was eligible to return to UFC in January after serving out the remainder of his yearlong suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Many expect Lesnar to see Daniel Cormier down the road after they confronted one another at UFC 226 in July.

Speaking to reporters after UFC 235, UFC President Dana White brought up the prospect of a Cormier-Lesnar fight.

"The Brock fight is Cormier's," White said, per Bloody Elbow's Tim Burke. "When Cormier's healthy, that's his fight. And plus Brock has WWE obligations right now, or believe me he'd be calling me."

He also discussed a potential clash in an interview with ESPN (h/t Wrestling Inc's Dana Becker): "I think Brock and Cormier want that fight. I owe Cormier a lot. Cormier wants that fight, so Cormier's going to get it."

AJ Styles Teases New Twist for WWE Title

In January, Daniel Bryan unveiled his customized WWE Championship belt, one that was crafted from organic hemp and accessorized with sustainable ingredients.

At a WWE live event in Syracuse, New York, AJ Styles showed one idea for his personalized version of the WWE title, which was the standard WWE faceplate with an all-blue strap. Twitter user @Walk_With_Joe shared a video from the event:

Styles will have to wait until he gets the real thing, though. Bryan is defending the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Fastlane on March 10, leaving WrestleMania 35 as Styles' earliest possible opportunity to win back the world title.