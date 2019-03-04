Ex-NFLer, WWE Commentator Pat McAfee Campaigns #DoTheRightThingESPN for MNF Job

Ex-NFLer, WWE Commentator Pat McAfee Campaigns #DoTheRightThingESPN for MNF JobMarch 4, 2019
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is attempting to mobilize his fans on social media to help him fill the void on Monday Night Football left by Jason Witten.
ESPN is looking for a new lead analyst after Witten resumed his NFL playing career and returned to the Dallas Cowboys. McAfee sensed an opportunity, sending a message to his Twitter followers and including a clip of his work in the booth for FS1's coverage of Baylor's 35-24 win over Texas Tech last November.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
ZERO CHANCE I get the gig w/o the internet. If u’re up 4 it, could u tag every @espn/@ESPNNFL post w/ #McAfeeForMNF & #DoTheRightThingESPN.. We will earn this job together. I NEED YOU & all of ur friends help. Spread the love, let’s make #MNF MUST-WATCH https://t.co/Myn8MkCcmo
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
I love you all more than you could imagine.. #McAfeeForMNF is currently the number 8 trend in the United States.... LET’S GET THAT THING TO NUMBER 1. A voice so loud @espn HAS to hear us.. Let’s make #MNF appointment television again https://t.co/5Wl184q4s4
McAfee has already received one endorsement from a surefire Hall of Famer:
Adam Vinatieri @adamvinatieri
"I think I'm in the majority here... I'd love to see @PatMcAfeeShow in the booth on Monday nights"
To McAfee's credit, he's more experienced than Witten was when he joined Monday Night Football immediately after retiring in May 2018.
In addition to his duties with Fox Sports, the 31-year-old has shown up on WWE Network as part of the pre-show panel for NXT events.
McAfee spent seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Colts. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and 2016 and a first-team All-Pro in 2014 as well.
