Ex-NFLer, WWE Commentator Pat McAfee Campaigns #DoTheRightThingESPN for MNF Job

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is attempting to mobilize his fans on social media to help him fill the void on Monday Night Football left by Jason Witten.

ESPN is looking for a new lead analyst after Witten resumed his NFL playing career and returned to the Dallas Cowboys. McAfee sensed an opportunity, sending a message to his Twitter followers and including a clip of his work in the booth for FS1's coverage of Baylor's 35-24 win over Texas Tech last November.

McAfee has already received one endorsement from a surefire Hall of Famer:

To McAfee's credit, he's more experienced than Witten was when he joined Monday Night Football immediately after retiring in May 2018.

In addition to his duties with Fox Sports, the 31-year-old has shown up on WWE Network as part of the pre-show panel for NXT events.

McAfee spent seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Colts. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and 2016 and a first-team All-Pro in 2014 as well.