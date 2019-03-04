Cowboys Rumors: DAL Discussing Preseason Game in Honolulu vs. Rams

John McCoy/Getty Images

The NFL could return to Honolulu with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys discussing a potential preseason game in Hawaii before the 2019 season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

While the Pro Bowl used to be played at Aloha Stadium, this tradition ended in 2015. The last preseason game at the location took place in 1976.

The Rams plan to partner with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, and both teams are likely to take part in community events while they are there.

Although the two squads likely wouldn't practice together considering they play each other in the regular season, they could both travel early in the week for some extra time in Hawaii.

The Rams have taken part in quite a bit of travel over the past few years. They played London games in 2016 and 2017 and have one more scheduled for 2019 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team was also supposed face the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City last year, but the game was moved to L.A. because of field conditions.

Meanwhile, most of Dallas' travels have come in the preseason, with the team playing in Mexico, Tokyo, Toronto and London in years past. The Cowboys' last international game came in 2014 during a regular-season contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.