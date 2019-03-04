Dele Alli Returns to Tottenham Training After Missing 6 Weeks with Injury

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost as Dele Alli has returned to training with Mauricio Pochettino's side after six weeks out with a hamstring injury:

The England international is a key player for Spurs but has not featured since scoring in January's 2-1 Premier League victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

His return to training will be welcomed particularly as Spurs have hit a poor run of form. The north Londoners have failed to win any of their last three Premier League outings and have dropped out of title contention.

Pochettino has said Alli could return in time for Tottenham's Premier League game at Southampton on Saturday:

Tottenham's poor form has seen them dragged into the fight for a top-four finish with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. The club are currently third in the table but only five points ahead of Chelsea in sixth who have played a game less.

Spurs have looked tired and lacking in attacking inspiration in defeats to Burnley and Chelsea. They also needed a Harry Kane penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Oliver Holt at the Mail on Sunday shared his view:

There's no doubt Alli has been missed while out injured, and his return would help freshen up a flagging attack and bring the goals and invention that have been lacking from their play in recent weeks:

The 22-year-old has seven goals in 26 appearances for Tottenham this season in all competitions, but his aggression and ability to create chances are also vital for the north Londoners.

Spurs face a busy week of action as they are against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Alli will sit out the tie but should be fit to feature in the quarter-finals should Spurs progress. Pochettino's men lead 3-0 from the first leg and are expected to go through.