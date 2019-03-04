Torrie Wilson to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Torrie Wilson may have never won a championship during her time in the WWE, but that did not stop her from having a Hall of Fame career.

Wilson was announced as the latest inductee of the 2019 Hall of Fame on Monday, joining D-Generation X and the Honky Tonk Man.

"This feels like a sweet closure," Wilson told espnW's Aishwarya Kumar. "Since I retired, so many people have asked me, 'Do you feel bad you've never won a title?' And I have always said no, because I felt like I got the value—even though it would have been nice [to win a title]. But being inducted into the Hall of Fame feels like a championship belt to me, because it really makes me feel appreciated."

Wilson, 43, competed in WCW from 1999-2000 before joining WWE in 2001. She stayed in the company until her 2008 retirement.

