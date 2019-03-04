NBA Rumors: Warriors Intend to Sign Andrew Bogut Ahead of 76ers, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 03: Andrew Bogut of the Kings looks on during warm up before game two of the NBL Semi Final series between the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United at Qudos Bank Arena on March 03, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors intend to sign veteran center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Haynes added Bogut will sign with Golden State "after he receives his letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia's National Basketball League." Haynes noted the process takes "about 48 hours."

This comes on the heels of a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that said the Warriors were the front-runners to sign Bogut. 

On Sunday, Charania reported Bogut was deciding on a new NBA team after spending this past season with the Sydney Kings. He noted that "multiple contenders" were interested, including the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. Bogut last played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017-18 campaign, appearing in 23 games.

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

