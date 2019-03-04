Liverpool's Jordan Henderson: 'When You Don't Score Then People Start Analysing'

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said Liverpool deserved to beat Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, adding his team must now "respond on the pitch" as they chase title glory.

The Reds have failed to score in three of their last four in all competitions, registering goalless draws against Bayern Munich, Manchester United and in the vital Merseyside derby.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Henderson said Liverpool remain focussed and fully understand the challenge ahead of them.

"We wanted to win at Goodison [Park] but we couldn't. That's football unfortunately. You have to move on quickly and keep going. We have to keep confident that we can win every game. It will be tough as we play some good teams along the way but we have to keep going, keep creating chances and keep defending well. There is still long way to go so we'll keep fighting.

"Football is a lot to do with mentality. Obviously talent too, which we've got in abundance, and we need to show our mentality in the next nine games—plus the Champions League—that we can achieve what we want to achieve."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The Anfield giants now trail Manchester City by a point at the top of the table after previously opening up an ominous gap on the champions.

Liverpool's famed attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have lacked the scoring chemistry of last season, and manager Jurgen Klopp has cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as he watches his side struggle to find the back of the net.

However, Liverpool's run-in is favourable. Their next three Premier League games are against Burnley, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, with Mauricio Pochettino's team losing form at the wrong end of the campaign.

Henderson added the only thing absent from Liverpool's performance at Everton was scoring, per Pearce:

"When you don't score then people start analysing differently. I can't remember them having a clear-cut chance. We defended well. There were pressure moments in the game, set-pieces and stuff, but we coped well with that and I think we created enough to win the game."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

With a maximum of 27 points remaining in the title race, Klopp must quickly find a way to make his team more potent.

The Reds' final four matches are against Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and a last-day clash at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool have rectified previous defensive issues from unsuccessful campaigns, developing into the best team at the back in England.

However, if Salah repeats his lacklustre performances at Old Trafford and Goodison, the title could slip through Liverpool's fingers in favour of a ruthless City team.