Luke Shaw Says Manchester United Can 'Pull off Something Special' vs. PSG

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has backed the team to "pull off something special" as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Shaw is taking confidence from United's recent run as they gear up for the second leg of their last-16 clash, telling United's official website:

"It helps massively. The most important thing right now is that, I know we're 2-0 down, but we're so positive and so confident within the team. We have to pull off something special, but I feel that we're capable of it.

"I am really positive that we can go there and get a result and get through to the next round."

Shaw knows they'll have to defend well at the Parc des Princes if they're to progress:

"Most importantly we need to make sure we don't concede, especially early on.

"I feel if we get one goal then it'll make the tie completely different. They'll feel it, and it might change the game completely.

"It's a long time, 90 minutes, and you never know what can happen if we get that early goal and our confidence goes onto an even higher level.

"I feel we can do it with the way we're going at the minute, especially away."

That Shaw feels confident of United getting the result they need is a testament to the job interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

The first-leg defeat to PSG is the only loss they've suffered in any competition under the Norwegian, and football writer Liam Canning hailed the positive atmosphere he has created:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette is looking forward to the match:

PSG will be without Neymar and possibly Edinson Cavani; however, they were both missing in the first leg, and United have to deal with many more absences themselves.

The Premier League outfit will be without 10 first-team players, including some key guys:

Overturning the deficit would have been difficult even with all of their stars fit and available, but one early goal could swing things considerably.