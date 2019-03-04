Kevin De Bruyne on Hamstring Injury: 'I Don't Think It's Too Bad'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne has provided a positive update on the hamstring injury that forced him off in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Belgian playmaker had to be replaced by Riyad Mahrez in first-half stoppage time after pulling up against the Cherries.

Manager Pep Guardiola's immediate assessment did not sound good:

But De Bruyne himself has now given his own update, per Sam Lee of Goal:

"It happens, you know. I don't think it's too bad this time. It's fine. I felt a little bit tight at the end of the half. I did one action with the pass and I didn't feel too comfortable so I just took myself out. It's better not to take a risk. I hope not [to be out for too long]. I felt something, but I don't think it's going to be too severe."

City's victory over Bournemouth took them back to the top of the table, and they now sit one point clear of second-placed Liverpool after the Reds could only draw 0-0 with Everton.

It is the first time since late last year that the Sky Blues have had the title back in their own hands:

Unlike last season, when City were crowned champions by mid-April and went on to accrue a record 100 points, the 2018-19 title race looks set to go down to the wire.

De Bruyne's absence will be a blow, no matter how long he is sidelined for. The Sky Blues' schedule is unrelenting, with fixtures against Watford, Schalke, Swansea City and Fulham in three separate competitions all to come before the end of March.

But City have had to cope without him quite often this season as he has endured two serious knee injuries.

After arguably being City's best player last season, De Bruyne has played only 14 times in the Premier League this term, with seven of those appearances coming from the bench.

Fortunately for Guardiola, he has an immense amount of creative midfield talent to call upon, so City should be able to cope without the 27-year-old, especially if his injury is not too serious.

Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden will have to pick up the slack until De Bruyne is back fit again.