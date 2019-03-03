Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Steelers Asked WR to Delay $2.5 Million Roster Bonus

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to earn a $2.5 million roster bonus, but the AFC North team reportedly wants to delay it.

Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting Brown declined the request.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk provided more context, explaining he earns the roster bonus by March 17 even though he won’t receive it until the 2019 season starts. Brown’s contract specifies he will be paid the bonus in weekly installments of $147,058.82 from Week 1 through Week 17, so a different team could ultimately assume the bonus if he is traded at any time before the season.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Montez Sweat Runs a 4.41 40-Yd Dash 💨🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Montez Sweat Runs a 4.41 40-Yd Dash 💨🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    One of the Best Pass-Rusher Groups Ever 🌟

    Montez Sweat headlines stacked draft class

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    One of the Best Pass-Rusher Groups Ever 🌟

    Montez Sweat headlines stacked draft class

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    It's Officially a 4-Man Race to Be the No. 1 Pick

    B/R expert's combine notebook 📝

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    It's Officially a 4-Man Race to Be the No. 1 Pick

    B/R expert's combine notebook 📝

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Team Asked DB If He Had Both Testicles at Combine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Team Asked DB If He Had Both Testicles at Combine

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report