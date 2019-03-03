Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Steelers Asked WR to Delay $2.5 Million Roster Bonus

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to earn a $2.5 million roster bonus, but the AFC North team reportedly wants to delay it.

Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting Brown declined the request.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk provided more context, explaining he earns the roster bonus by March 17 even though he won’t receive it until the 2019 season starts. Brown’s contract specifies he will be paid the bonus in weekly installments of $147,058.82 from Week 1 through Week 17, so a different team could ultimately assume the bonus if he is traded at any time before the season.

