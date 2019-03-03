NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Expected to Return from Back Injury for Spring Workouts

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz may return in time for his team's offseason workouts in mid-April, Philly.com's Jeff McLane reported Saturday.

Wentz was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back in December, which forced him to miss Philadelphia's final three games of the regular season and the Eagles' two postseason games.

Over the previous two years, the Eagles had Nick Foles as their security blanket when injuries forced Wentz out action. Foles proved to be a more than capable replacement, helping the team win a Super Bowl in 2017 and getting Philadelphia to the NFC divisional round in 2018.

Now, that option is likely to be off the table. Philly.com's Les Bowen reported Sunday that Foles is likely to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars when the NFL's 2019 league season opens March 13.

Getting Wentz back so early in the preseason represents a stark contrast to last year. His recovery from a torn ACL kept him out of the Eagles' first two games of the regular season. He finished with 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 appearances.

Wentz will make $8.5 million in 2019 before his club option in 2020, which is the final year of his rookie contract. According to McLane, the Eagles aren't in a hurry to re-sign the 26-year-old to a long-term extension.

The tactic makes sense since Philadelphia needs to make sure what kind of quarterback Wentz can be post-stress fracture before giving him a hefty pay raise. Signing a veteran quarterback to a massive deal can carry pitfalls of its own as well.

This isn't to say Wentz's spot in Philadelphia is in jeopardy. Instead, the Eagles should wait at least another year—right before his fifth-year option goes into effect—before seriously contemplating a market-value extension.