Samoa Joe Earns 1st Title, Mustafa Ali Is Back and More in WWE SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

With just days remaining before Fastlane, the March 5 edition of SmackDown Live was focused fully upon building up the show, and the two headline contests of the night got a huge spotlight.

However, while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch brawled in the main event, a few moments stood out more vividly as stars emerged and built some hype.

Samoa Joe ended his long unexplainable golden drought on the main roster, capturing R-Truth's United States Championship. The fantastic veteran now looks poised to head into WrestleMania as a champion.

SmackDown's headliner continued to develop as Kevin Owens showed how good he can be as a babyface despite his situation. He also got unexpected help in his fight with Daniel Bryan from a returning Mustafa Ali, who feels oddly out of place now on this bloated and ever-changing roster.

Contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday, Aleister Black and Ricochet also continued to shine by defeating The Bar, but they seem to fall more and more into a role that does not suit them.

These were the big moments that defined an important night on the precipice of a surprisingly stacked final WWE pay-per-view before The Show of Shows.