Was That the End of Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor's Future and More WWE Raw FalloutMarch 26, 2019
Was That the End of Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor's Future and More WWE Raw Fallout
It's finally starting to feel like WrestleMania 35 season. WWE was all-in on the March 25 edition of Raw, with every major red brand story developing. The biggest and the best came out to work and develop their stories.
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair has now been confirmed to make history as the first all-female main event at WrestleMania. All three women were on Raw to keep that momentum going in a Beat the Clock Challenge against The Riott Squad.
Dean Ambrose returned only to get knocked down once again as his WWE career continues to wind down. The Lunatic Fringe's only function now seems to be putting over Drew McIntyre...unless a bigger story is waiting in the wings.
Finn Balor, as well as the NXT duo of Ricochet and Aleister Black, defeated champions to earn golden opportunities at The Show of Shows that feel far less exciting than they should be.
However, no one got more of a spotlight for less of an opportunity than Braun Strowman, who continues to do his best to sell his heat with Colin Jost and Michael Che as a legitimate WWE storyline.
These were the biggest moments from a packed show that signaled WWE is fully invested late in this game for WrestleMania 35 even if that does not mean everyone is getting a fair spotlight.
Dean Ambrose Returns Perhaps for the Last Time
Roman Reigns accepted Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania challenge before getting wiped out, with The Scottish Psychopath surprisingly running into Dean Ambrose, who wanted another fight.
McIntyre knocked out The Lunatic Fringe once again with a Claymore to end his third straight Raw standing tall.
Whether Ambrose does anything at 'Mania or not, he has certainly been utilized in a key role in his last few months. However, he seems to be mainly be working to elevate the Scot, likely setting the heel up for a huge run after The Showcase of the Immortals.
If these are the final days of The Lunatic in WWE, it would be a shame. He has felt largely secondary for a while, and his work lately has been a solid step up without ever letting him really stand out.
What is interesting is that McIntyre and Ambrose continue to main-event despite neither being in a key match at 'Mania. It is almost as if the former WWE champion is being set up for a surprisingly impactful role on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
It would be a shock if he ended up making his supposed last night special without even having a match booked. Who knows? He might even pull a near-curveball and turn on Reigns before announcing he's re-signed. It might sound like wishful thinking, but it's not impossible.
Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Deserve Main Event Spot
Before Raw began, WWE announced on its official Twitter account that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair would be the main event of WrestleMania 35. The Raw women's champion then opened the show running down both of her opponents ahead of a Beat the Clock Challenge.
Rousey won over Sarah Logan in one minute and 25 seconds, with Charlotte unable to win as quickly against Ruby Riott. The Man got cheap shot with a big boot from The Queen but still recovered enough to catch Liv Morgan with a roll-up to earn victory in around one minute and 20 seconds to win the challenge.
This was a fine segment to clearly showcase how dominant these three women are right now while continuing to establish the dynamic of the rivalry.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet is dangerous and dominant, able to put anyone away in seconds. Charlotte talks a big game and largely backs it up yet seems a step behind her competition. Lynch takes a beating often but still manages to always come out on top when it matters.
While the segment would have been better if the matches had something on the line for the winner, what truly mattered was the announcement that the women will main-event on April 7. This has been the best story for much of the Road to WrestleMania and will likely be the best match.
As long as WWE lets the story play out as it should, this could be one of the best 'Mania main events in years. It will hopefully show the company that this should not be a one-time moment at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley Has Gone Far Too Long
In the latest match between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley, The Extraordinary Man earned a statement victory over The Almighty and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match, pinning The Modern Day Maharaja after connecting with the Coup De Grace to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.
Balor should be champion and heading into The Show of Shows with a fresh rival, but WWE has fallen in love with the combination of the Irishman and Lashley that has never been all that exciting.
At this point, the only reason fans will get invested in this fight is if Balor brings back The Demon to take down the champion. He may do so, and if he does it on this bloated card, we are likely in for a squash match.
While that makes for a fine moment to break up the important matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it would have been far more interesting if Balor brought back The Demon for a truly top-notch rival.
At this point, there's nothing that will get people excited to see these two clash anymore with the pair fighting so many times with so little excitement. At least this might finally allow Balor to go on a run as champion.
The Revival vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black Will Be Wasted at WrestleMania
Ricochet and Aleister Black got a chance to prove they were worthy of a title shot against The Revival, and they delivered after the Raw tag team champions made a mistake.
The Dutch Destroyer connected with Black Mass on both men before The One and Only hit the 630 splash for the win.
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are fantastic tag team wrestlers, and Black and Ricochet are quality performers together and apart. However, this pairing will never get the spotlight it deserves at WrestleMania.
If the NXT duo end up winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on Wednesday, it will only showcase the problem even more as Ricochet and Black will go on to have a fantastic 15-minute showcase at TakeOver against The War Raiders before getting maybe seven minutes on the Kickoff at 'Mania.
It would be better for both teams if they just got a spot together on NXT TakeOver: New York instead, allowing them to show off their best with time to spare. Unfortunately, that will not come to pass.
For all the hopes about WWE coming around on tag team wrestling in 2019, it feels like both divisions are being wildly underrepresented on a far-too-massive card.
Braun Strowman Deserves Better Than a Feud with Colin Jost
Alexa Bliss hosted "A Moment of Bliss," with Braun Strowman, Colin Jost and Michael Che talking about the problems they have had in recent weeks.
The Monster Among Men challenged the Saturday Night Live stars to step into the ring in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and the WrestleMania host booked it.
Year after year, Strowman gets the short end of the stick at The Show of Shows, but this may be the worst yet. After closing on the Universal Championship throughout 2018, he is now stuck in a match that means nothing while feuding with celebrities with no in-ring experience.
At the least, it would have been nice if this story got the big man on SNL, but even that feels like too important a spotlight for this angle. There's simply nothing here beyond Jost throwing out a few quality heel lines while struggling to keep a straight face.
With less than two weeks remaining before WrestleMania, the three men in this story are the only ones who even care enough to declare for the Battle Royal, and it's unlikely much of anything will come of all this except perhaps WWE doing something stupid like having Jost win.