Was That the End of Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor's Future and More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

It's finally starting to feel like WrestleMania 35 season. WWE was all-in on the March 25 edition of Raw, with every major red brand story developing. The biggest and the best came out to work and develop their stories.

Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair has now been confirmed to make history as the first all-female main event at WrestleMania. All three women were on Raw to keep that momentum going in a Beat the Clock Challenge against The Riott Squad.

Dean Ambrose returned only to get knocked down once again as his WWE career continues to wind down. The Lunatic Fringe's only function now seems to be putting over Drew McIntyre...unless a bigger story is waiting in the wings.

Finn Balor, as well as the NXT duo of Ricochet and Aleister Black, defeated champions to earn golden opportunities at The Show of Shows that feel far less exciting than they should be.

However, no one got more of a spotlight for less of an opportunity than Braun Strowman, who continues to do his best to sell his heat with Colin Jost and Michael Che as a legitimate WWE storyline.

These were the biggest moments from a packed show that signaled WWE is fully invested late in this game for WrestleMania 35 even if that does not mean everyone is getting a fair spotlight.