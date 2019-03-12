WWE Raw Fallout: What's Next After Drew McIntyre's Win, Kurt Angle News and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw followed up Fastlane with a show that seemed unclear on its direction. While there were signs of what would come next, angles throughout the night seemed to be pointing in multiple directions.

While Ronda Rousey got to play up her heel persona and Batista and Triple H more or less sealed the deal for their WrestleMania 35 clash, the rest of the brand was scrambling to claim a spot on the card.

No one showed this more clearly than Drew McIntyre, who has missed out on far too many big shows recently. The Scottish Psychopath made his own main event by laying out Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Kurt Angle booked his ticket for 'Mania with the declaration that his final in-ring performance would be at The Showcase of The Immortals. While he hasn't looked entirely himself lately, the announcement fueled excitement about who could step up.

Others proved their worth with big victories as Bobby Lashley regained the WWE Intercontinental Championship with the help of Lio Rush. Alexa Bliss also announced she would be hosting WrestleMania.

These were the biggest moments of a show that began to frantically build the April 7 undercard with more than a little uncertainty.