Fantasy Basketball 2019: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 21

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Fantasy basketball is not an easy game to master.

As the NBA season moves along, the inclination is to fill your lineup with as many stars as possible with the idea of dominating your opponents.

However, the game is not an easy one, and the most important factor is often the schedule. In most cases, teams will play three or four games a week. In some cases, there are some teams that play just two games in a given week.

Filling your roster with players who are competing in the maximum number of games may end up being more important than playing an All-Star player who is only playing in two games in a given week.

In the coming week, the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns all play four games, while the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers play just two games.

Those game counts will play a key role in the advice we offer on our top 10 sleepers for the week along with players to start, sit and add to your roster.

Top 10 Sleepers for Week 21



1. Trae Young, Atlanta

2. Mitchell Robinson, New York

3. Tyler Johnson, Phoenix

4. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee

5. Josh Jackson, Philadelphia

7. Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota

8. Robin Lopez, Chicago

9. Kevin Knox, New York

10. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phoenix

Start 'em

Point guard Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

There were a lot of whispers around last year's draft that Young would have a difficult time matching what he did last year at Oklahoma once he got to the NBA, but that has not been the case

So far, the Atlanta Hawks are having the last laugh, as Young has adapted well to the professional ranks and has been improving as the season moves along. Instead of hitting a wall in the second half of his rookie season, Young is putting together explosive scoring efforts.

He is averaging 18.3 points and 7.8 assists per game during the season, and he has been even better in his most recent games. Young had 18 points and five assists in Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bulls, and adding in the nine games before that, he has averaged 26.3 points and 10.0 assists per game.

The Hawks have four games this week, and three of them are at home. Young has become a must-start player.

Small forward Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns

Jackson had an unstoppable characteristic to his game during his college career at Kansas. He seemed stronger, faster, more athletic and more skilled than his opponents every night.

He is starting to show off some of that form with the Suns, as he is becoming a key contributor to this young team. Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds for the season.

He has been getting better, as the 6'8", 200-pounder is scoring 14.8 points and adding 3.6 rebounds per night in his last 10 games. While Jackson is shooting 41.3 percent for the season, that number is up to 43.0 percent in his last 10 games.

The Suns have two home games and two road games this week, and it's time to take a chance on Jackson having a big week.

Sit 'em

Shooting guard Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

A couple of weeks ago, we touted Williams as a player to add to your starting lineup. Our advice was correct because Williams picked up his average to 21.6 points and 5.8 assists over his last 10 games.

The only problem for Williams is that the Clippers have a limited schedule with games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder this week.

Williams could have a huge game against the Lakers, but that's not enough to warrant him gaining a spot in the lineup this week.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Fox has enjoyed a productive season with the Kings, as he is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. He has improved quite a bit, as he is averaging over two minutes more per game this season than he did in 2017-18.

Additionally, Fox is an improved shooter this season, connecting on 45.8 percent of his shots from the field compared to 41.2 percent last year.

However, Fox has slowed in his last 10 games, as he is averaging 15.9 points per night. The Kings have three games this week, with a couple of home games with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics before going cross-country to play the Knicks again.

This does not look like the week that Fox regains his best form.

Add 'em

Center Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Lopez is doing a solid job in his first season with the Bucks, as he is scoring 12.2 points while coming down with 4.4 rebounds per night. His biggest contribution may be coming on the defensive end because he is blocking 2.3 shots per game.

He has been even better in the last 10 games in that category, as his blocks have increased to 3.3 per game. He is also averaging 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over that span.

Lopez is shooting just 40.9 percent from the field in his last 10 games, but there's no reason to think he won't get close to the 45.2 percent he has averaged for the full season.

The Bucks have four games for the week, and two of them are at home. Lopez looks like a solid add at this point in the season.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves

Wiggins is not a star, but he is usually right in the middle of the action for the Timberwolves as he is scoring 17.6 points per night and contributing 4.9 rebounds per game.

Wiggins struggles with his shot, though, connecting on 39.6 percent. He has continued to struggle in that area in his last 10 games, with his shooting percentage remaining at that figure.

However, Wiggins continues to battle and continues to put points on the board. The Timberwolves have four games this week, including three at home, and he should have a big week.

All stats courtesy of ESPN Fantasy Basketball.