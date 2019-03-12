WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 12

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Why? It's a question many fans and wrestlers are asking coming out of WWE Fastlane 2019. For SmackDown Live, the focus is on two main storylines.

No name has been hotter in WWE over the past few months than Kofi Kingston, and this should be leading to a title opportunity. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon has decided to get in his way, refusing to give him a shot and booking him in an impossible handicap match against The Bar for Fastlane.

Shane McMahon turned heel for the first time in years by attacking The Miz from behind in his hometown and in front of his father. Though it was clearly built on Shane's frustration with losing the tag team championships, no one knew why he would go so far.

Both McMahons promised answers with important matches that could be headliners hanging in the balance for WrestleMania 35.

While most stories were up in the air, it was already clear to fans why Ronda Rousey had helped Becky Lynch earn her way back into title contention. However, there was still space for The Man and Charlotte Flair to respond.

This show had massive potential to jump-start a surprisingly shallow showing for SmackDown at WrestleMania to date or to continue to let Raw lead the way.