WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 12
Why? It's a question many fans and wrestlers are asking coming out of WWE Fastlane 2019. For SmackDown Live, the focus is on two main storylines.
No name has been hotter in WWE over the past few months than Kofi Kingston, and this should be leading to a title opportunity. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon has decided to get in his way, refusing to give him a shot and booking him in an impossible handicap match against The Bar for Fastlane.
Shane McMahon turned heel for the first time in years by attacking The Miz from behind in his hometown and in front of his father. Though it was clearly built on Shane's frustration with losing the tag team championships, no one knew why he would go so far.
Both McMahons promised answers with important matches that could be headliners hanging in the balance for WrestleMania 35.
While most stories were up in the air, it was already clear to fans why Ronda Rousey had helped Becky Lynch earn her way back into title contention. However, there was still space for The Man and Charlotte Flair to respond.
This show had massive potential to jump-start a surprisingly shallow showing for SmackDown at WrestleMania to date or to continue to let Raw lead the way.
Shane McMahon Goes into Business for Himself
Shane bullied Greg Hamilton into announcing him clearly as the best in the world. Boy Wonder then made clear that he was done playing to the fans and was out for himself from now on.
He refused to let anyone, including The A-Lister, hold him back and would focus on his future in this business. His first declaration as a new man was to repeat his beatdown of Miz at WrestleMania, promising it would be awesome.
Grade
B
Analysis
Shane gives a fine promo, though he does not come off all that threatening as a heel. That does not take away from the effectiveness of this story, though. Finally, there is true payoff to Shane-O-Mac's baffling victory in the Best in the World tournament, as well as his connection to Miz.
A match between Shane and Miz could be fun but will not stand out. However, the build should be great with two entertainers at the helm, and the result should help sell Miz as a babyface long-term.
Ricochet, Aleister Black and Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev
Chaos reigned in this eight-man tag match with everyone getting into the action. Jeff Hardy almost took the victory with a Swanton Bomb, but the pinfall was broken up with a fight breaking out between the teams that did not stop.
The New Day crashed the party and took out everyone, focusing especially on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, who had stopped Xavier Woods and Big E from helping Kofi on Sunday. They stood tall over the field.
Backstage, The Usos cut a promo on every team involved in this brawl, stating every single one was not ready for them.
Results
Ricochet, Aleister Black, and The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar, Nakamura and Rusev goes to a no contest
Grade
B
Analysis
This match and segment felt a bit too jumbled to matter, but the result made sense. With SmackDown's tag team division so packed, it seems that the entire field may be stepping up. A multi-team ladder match would certainly make sense.
Moreover, this fed into New Day's frustration, adding more complications before Mr. McMahon had any chance to address Kofi.
AJ Styles Calls Out Randy Orton for WrestleMania
Randy Orton talked down AJ Styles, making clear The Phenomenal One's proclamations that he built SmackDown felt like a personal insult. The Viper insulted Styles' career outside WWE while The Face That Runs the Place took pride in an independent background much like many of his fellow stars.
The Apex Predator demanded Styles pay up for working in his company for so long with The Phenomenal One responding by offering a match at WrestleMania.
Grade
A
Analysis
Styles and Orton are often hit-and-miss mic workers, but they were completely on point here working off each other. The back-and-forth jabs felt fluid, and the two had great lines to sell the dynamic of this rivalry.
On a bloated 'Mania card, it would be surprising if this contest got its time to shine, but it could be great if they are as motivated at The Show of Shows as they were here. This feels like a big spotlight contest for the blue brand.
Asuka vs. Sonya Deville
Sonya Deville looked to do what Mandy Rose could not on Sunday, but she was equally as out of sorts against Asuka. However, it did not help that The Golden Goddess tripped Deville with the apron, setting up The Empress of Tomorrow to take this match quickly with the Asuka Lock.
Afterward, Rose and Deville argued as they headed up the ramp, clearly not on the same page.
Results
Asuka def. Deville by submission
Grade
D+
Analysis
This match had serious potential, but it ended up feeling like a squash. Moreover, it continued to build a questionable story. Not only does The Empress clearly have no rivals for the Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE is also setting up the top team on SmackDown to break up.
The women's tag team division needs top stars from both brands. If Rose and Deville end up turning on each other, SmackDown will be left with almost no competitive teams. The IIconics will have to step up.
Becky Lynch Refuses to Be Affected by Charlotte Flair
Lynch came out for the first time in a month without her crutch, and she made clear that she was ready for 'Mania. She stood tall as Charlotte arrived to attempt to belittle The Man. The Irish Lass Kicker refused to listen, standing tall with her WrestleMania spot now guaranteed.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This promo did not add much to this rivalry. It was fairly similar to the past confrontations between these two. However, it was a good segment all the same.
In particular, The Man clearly showcased how much weight had been taken off her shoulders by earning her spot back at WrestleMania. Hopefully, now WWE can avoid awkwardly complicating this story anymore.
Samoa Joe and Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio and R-Truth
A confident Samoa Joe came into this match focused and determined, but he was slowly frustrated more and more by his babyface opponents. This came to a head when Rey Mysterio hit a 619 on Joe and Andrade.
The Samoan Submission Machine managed to recover enough to dodge the luchador's diving splash, but he got rolled up on a uranage attempt for three.
Irate over his loss, Joe laid out Truth and Andrade with uranages.
Results
Mysterio and Truth def. Joe and Andrade by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This tag team match was not quite up to bar with what these four men did last week together, but it was still solid. This felt like WWE spinning its wheels though with Joe already taking out The Master of the 619 with a Coquina Clutch on Sunday.
While Joe and Mysterio could be great together, there is no way they are fighting one on one for the title at 'Mania. It would have been far more interesting to keep Joe dominant.
Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali
Backstage, Daniel Bryan was caught leaving Mr. McMahon's office and told Dasha that he had spoken his mind on Kofi, leading to The Chairman booking this tag team match.
While Mustafa Ali and Kevin Owens worked well enough as a unit, they could not overcome the crafty tactics of Bryan and Rowan. After Bryan's intellectual peer took out Owens outside the ring, the two teamed up on The Heart of SmackDown Live with Rowan hitting an Iron Claw slam for the win.
Results
Bryan and Rowan def. KO and Ali by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
This tag team match was fun throughout. Ali is a constant highlight reel while Owens has been energetic throughout this babyface run. More than even that though, the "new" Bryan has been on fire and cannot do anything wrong.
All of this though just felt like filler, waiting for the main event where WWE would truly reveal what was next for the WWE Championship.
Vince McMahon Gives Kofi Kingston a Nearly Insurmountable Challenge
Mr. McMahon stated that his decisions on Sunday were teachable moments for Kofi. The New Day refused to listen, walking out to the ring with Big E and Xavier Woods demanding their friend get his due and deserved WWE Championship opportunity.
As The Boss stated that The New Day leader was just not good enough, Kofi took the microphone and demanded Vince give him a chance to prove his worth. The Chairman announced that he would get his championship opportunity only by defeating Orton, Joe, The Bar and Rowan in a gauntlet match.
The heels stormed the ring, but New Day cleared them out and stood tall with the bittersweet realization that next week's gauntlet was nearly impossible.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fantastic segment with Kofi, Big E and Woods cutting some of the best promos of their careers. You could feel how much this meant to them especially Kofi, who is on the precipice of the biggest moment of his career.
It is apropos that a gauntlet match will be what Kofi has to run to earn his shot at Bryan. The same match that started his run off hot will be what he needs to finish in order to become No. 1 contender.
Obviously, he will win, but the journey should be spectacular to behold.