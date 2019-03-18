WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Just three weeks remain before WrestleMania 35, and WWE still feels like it is scrambling to put everything together for the big show. While certain matches are clear, others have yet to even begin developing.

Monday Night Raw had two clear main event contests. This week, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins was expected to take center stage as The Beast Incarnate returned and The Architect promised to get the fight started early, though he had his attention divided with an expected match against Drew McIntyre.

Ronda Rousey was also set to compete on Raw as she defended her Raw Women's Championship against Dana Brooke. While no one gave the challenger a chance, it was not inconceivable that The Baddest Woman on the Planet could be too focused on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and slip up.

Kurt Angle also announced he would follow up on his huge declaration last week by making clear this week on Raw who he would be fighting at The Showcase of the Immortals in his last match ever.

Many more stars were set to appear, hopefully developing the key matches that will allow this year's 'Mania to live up to the moniker of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The red brand had work to do.