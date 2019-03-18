WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18March 19, 2019
Just three weeks remain before WrestleMania 35, and WWE still feels like it is scrambling to put everything together for the big show. While certain matches are clear, others have yet to even begin developing.
Monday Night Raw had two clear main event contests. This week, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins was expected to take center stage as The Beast Incarnate returned and The Architect promised to get the fight started early, though he had his attention divided with an expected match against Drew McIntyre.
Ronda Rousey was also set to compete on Raw as she defended her Raw Women's Championship against Dana Brooke. While no one gave the challenger a chance, it was not inconceivable that The Baddest Woman on the Planet could be too focused on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and slip up.
Kurt Angle also announced he would follow up on his huge declaration last week by making clear this week on Raw who he would be fighting at The Showcase of the Immortals in his last match ever.
Many more stars were set to appear, hopefully developing the key matches that will allow this year's 'Mania to live up to the moniker of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The red brand had work to do.
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Show Perhaps Misplaced Confidence
Paul Heyman and Lesnar opened the show to taunt the crowd and Rollins, making clear it was insane that The Archtect would risk his career on a match with the dangerous McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath came out to thank The Advocate for the compliment.
However, Rollins didn't let McIntyre enjoy that spotlight long, laying him out with a steel chair. He then turned to Lesnar, taking the ring as the WWE universal champion retreated.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While the segment was short, it worked well to establish this dynamic. The Beast Incarnate comes in and taunts the crowd while The Kingslayer has to divide his attention because he's around every week and fighting for his friends.
This also made the latest match between Rollins and McIntyre feel far bigger than their past clashes. There are stakes here as both men are out to hurt each other.
Finn Balor and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush
Finn Balor made clear he would get the Intercontinental Championship back soon with Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush hardly threatened by the promise. The Man of the Hour's smirk fell though once Braun Strowman was revealed as The Extraordinary Man's partner.
While the heels tried to isolate The Irishman for a time, The Monster Among Men got the hot tag and was completely unstoppable. The Almighty decided to walk out as his hype man took a clothesline and running powerslam, giving the faces the victory.
Results
Balor and Strowman def. Lashley and Rush by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
The talent involved elevated a fairly flat segment with their work especially Rush, who did great work making Strowman still feel like a complete monster. The match in particular could have just been Strowman vs. Rush with the same effect.
What was disappointed was Balor not making much of an impact here. Time is running out for 'Mania, and it seems that The Extraordinary Man will be left playing a fairly bland role at The Show of Shows, likely in a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship.
A Moment of Bliss Features Elias; Elias vs. No Way Jose
Alexa Bliss hyped the WrestleMania card before introducing Elias, who wanted to announce that he was going to be the featured musical guest for the big show. No Way Jose's conga line led by Heavy Machinery interrupted before Jose attacked The Drifter from behind.
This led to a match where Jose looked decent before getting overwhelmed by the more accomplished performer. Elias ended up putting away his opponent with Drift Away.
Results
Elias def. Jose by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
A Moment of Bliss seems to be entirely built as a three-minute talk show segment that ends in an interruption. You would assume The Goddess would be allowed to talk a bit more week to week if she's not going to be wrestling.
It was odd to see WWE put so much into Jose for a few weeks after months away, but it likely ends here as he was just meant to be a fresh face for The Drifter to dominate.
Kurt Angle Announces He Wants Baron Corbin at WrestleMania; Angle vs. Chad Gable
The Olympic Gold Medalist made clear he was allowed by the McMahons to choose anyone for his final match at The Showcase of the Immortals, and he wanted to fight the man who had ruined his life for the past year: Baron Corbin.
His farewell tour continued with another match with a young athlete as he battled with Chad Gable. The former Raw tag team champion looked great throughout against the veteran and looked close to the victory, but he got caught in a grapevined ankle lock and tapped out.
Corbin came out afterward and taunted Angle with a smile on his face.
Results
Angle def. Gable by submission
Grade
D
Analysis
While the story of Angle vs. Corbin has been well-established and makes sense, this had to be one of the worst ways WWE could have delivered on The Wrestling Machine's final match. The possibilities were endless, yet The Lone Wolf is getting the spotlight in a hopelessly bland contest.
It didn't help that what followed was a showcase of how much Angle has lost in recent years. This would have once been a dream match, but Gable had to work overtime just to make this look decent.
Beth Phoenix Announce She Will Come Out of Retirement to Fight for Tag Team Gold
Bayley and Sasha Banks were interviewed by Charly Caruso, who asked them why they were avoiding SmackDown Live. They said they were not ducking The IIconics and planned to appear tomorrow night on the blue brand.
Natalya and Beth Phoenix interrupted, wanting their own shot at the WWE women's tag team champions. The Glamazon challenged the champs to a match at WrestleMania with insults thrown back and forth that led to a brawl between the four.
Natalya vs. The Boss was booked on the spot before Nia Jax interrupted, distracting everyone for Tamina to lay out Phoenix, causing the referee to throw out the match.
Results
Banks vs. Natalya goes to a no contest
Grade
C+
Analysis
While it was cool to have The Glamazon finally officially announce she was coming out of retirement, this segment did not quite work as well as it should have. Natalya and Phoenix do not feel like as big a threat as they should, seemingly standing in for the return of Trish Stratus and Lita that never happened.
WWE may feel the same way as Jax and Tamina are still in this feud as well. If Phoenix is being set up for one last big match, it would be a waste to throw her in a multi-team title match with the possibility of adding The IIconics or some other team from SmackDown as well.
Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal dominated Ricochet with his strength early in this contest, but the moment The One and Only got separation, this match was all Ricochet. The NXT star took out everyone outside before planting The Modern Day Maharaja with the 630 splash.
Results
Ricochet def. Mahal by pinfall
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was a boring forgettable squash that spent too much time highlighting Mahal. This should have just been a chance for The One and Only to stand out, but he only got the last minute to shine in an otherwise useless segment.
Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Dana Brooke
Rousey was told by officials on her way to the ring that extra security would be on site to make sure the champion did not cause chaos again. Meanwhile, Brooke promised to make her dreams a reality before walking to the ring.
However, this title match was over in seconds as The Baddest Woman on the Planet trapped her challenger in an armbar for a tap out. Rousey kept the submission hold on for almost a minute after the bell rang until officials forced her off.
Rousey's husband Travis Browne had to pull her back from destroying WWE's security after knocking out one of the security guards with a punch while Brooke writhed in pain in the ring.
Results
Rousey def. Brooke by submission to retain the Raw Women's Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
Fantastic and simplistic, this segment was exactly what WWE has been needing to establish Rousey as a heel. She looked unstoppable in this "match" and made the armbar look as deadly as it ever has in WWE. It was a brutal and effective segment that established her truly as The Baddest Woman on the Planet.
What is more difficult to tell is what role Browne will take on in coming weeks with Rousey. He is still a UFC performer who won't be able to get heavily involved physically.
Baron Corbin vs. Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews goaded Corbin into a match backstage. While The Lone Wolf dominated and nearly took the victory after connecting with The Deep Six, he was not able to keep the young athlete down and got rolled up for three.
Angle stood with Crews on the ramp as the two laughed at Corbin.
Results
Crews def. Corbin by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
If this match was supposed to help establish why Corbin should be getting a singles match at WrestleMania, it did not work. Corbin and Crews barely got going before the final man to ever fight Angle lost to a roll up.
While WWE will ride the outrage from fans at this decision, nothing is going to change the fact that this is a wasted spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. At best, it can be a three minute squash that gives fans a breather for the bigger matches.
Batista Explains Why He Wants to Put an End to Triple H
Michael Cole interviewed Batista in his home. The Animal was open with his words, explaining that Triple H had been holding him down for years. He wanted to make clear that this was on his terms now, getting to break The Cerebral Assassin for good.
Grade
B
Analysis
Batista is a solid promo at this point thanks to his acting career though he cannot add much to this rivalry at this point. It's clear that this match is just a present to a man who has made a career for himself outside WWE on his own terms.
The actual story does not mean a whole lot. The two should be wholly motivated to make this count when it matters.
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
The Scottish Psychopath laughed after the recap of his attack on Roman Reigns last week before challenginge The Big Dog to a fight at WrestleMania. However, he warned Reigns about accepting, promising to hurt him worse than he ever had.
This fired up Rollins, who stormed the ring and got this brawl going quickly. However, McIntyre managed to slow the action with a brutal pace. The Architect finally recovered with a superkick, pair of suicide dives, Slingblade and low superkick.
As Rollins prepared for The Stomp, Lesnar appeared to distract his challenger, allowing The Scottish Psychopath just enough time to recover and connect with a Claymore for the win
Results
McIntyre def. Rollins by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
McIntyre has been rising from the ranks of good to great in recent weeks, making the most of a massive spotlight. His promo on Reigns instantly sold their rivalry without the heel having to try too hard to get heat.
This match was absolutely the best these two have had as the heat was on full display. The Scottish Psychopath looked vicious and ruthless with The Kingslayer often unable to match up but refusing to give in.
While the distraction finish was fairly predictable, it still give McIntyre a huge boost without hurting Rollins. Moreover, the stage has been set for this feud to continue after 'Mania.