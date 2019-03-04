WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Fallout and build up were the name of the game on the March 4 edition of Monday Night Raw as major events were set to move forward with just days remaining before WWE Fastlane 2019.

Ronda Rousey left the Raw Women's Championship with Stephanie McMahon alongside an ultimatum: reinstate Becky Lynch or no WrestleMania main event. On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair added to the conversation by promising to be at Raw to accept what she felt she had now earned.

After his heinous attack last week on Raw during Ric Flair's birthday, Batista was not expected to appear on Raw, but Triple H was certain to react to getting called out and watching his best friend get laid out.

Perhaps no one's future was more discussed over the past week than Roman Reigns, who officially returned to WWE with a promise he was ready to get back to wrestling. His arrival and alliance with Seth Rollins in protecting Dean Ambrose had already started rumors of The Shield reuniting.

All these were the big focus, but none promised anything directly for Fastlane, just six days away. It was just as important for Raw to build up its next event as it was to continue to sell these events, and the red brand only had one match booked for Sunday.

These were the focus points of a night of action certain to excite and surprise with the hope that it could live up to the expectations set by last week.