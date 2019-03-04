Final Build for Fastlane; Preview for March 4 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of the most explosive episode of Raw in nearly a year, the flagship show of WWE hits the USA Network airwaves Monday night with a ton of pressure to build on that momentum and a Fastlane pay-per-view event to hype.

Represented only by the Women's Tag Team Championship match in which Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, the brand has its work cut out for it in advancing stories for WrestleMania on April 7 and filling out the card for Sunday night.

Throw in a special guest appearance by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost and you have a jam-packed show.

What can fans expect from the Superstars and, more importantly, writers of Raw Monday night?

Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta...

Roman Reigns' unexpected return to the WWE following a leukemia diagnosis last October sent the company's creative plans into upheaval. According to a report in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an angle will be shot Monday on Raw that will reunite The Big Dog, 2019 Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as The Shield.

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported, "Said reunion will lead to booking a match at Fastlane, with two options on the table: The Shield vs. Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin or The Shield & Braun Strowman vs. Lashley & McIntyre & Corbin & Elias."

While it would make sense that the match Monday's angle sets up is the latter, based on Elias' involvement in last week's events, no one really wants to see one of the last appearances of The Shield burdened by the presence of Braun Strowman.



They want Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins to vanquish the heels with their trademark triple powerbomb and stand tall, fist-to-fist-to-fist in what might be the last time they see that trio is its original, unaltered form.

Hopefully, Monday's broadcast sets that up.



The Queen Returns to Raw

A week after Ronda Rousey appeared to relinquish the Raw Women's Championship after Stephanie McMahon refused to book her in a match with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair will appear on Raw to address the situation and her prospective match with Rousey at WrestleMania.

Announcing on last Tuesday's SmackDown Live that she would come to Raw to assume the throne of champion, one would have to imagine The Queen's ascension will not go uncontested.

Will Rousey quickly denounce Flair's attempt to seize gold without earning it? Will Lynch appear and unleash another crutch-assisted assault than lands her behind bars again?

Whatever the answer may be, expect another electric segment of television in the build to the real main event of this year's WrestleMania 35.

Triple H Responds to Batista's Shocking Attack

Last week's Raw should have been an unforgettable celebration of Ric Flair on his 70th birthday. Airing from Atlanta, home of some of The Nature Boys' most epic encounters, all the seeds were planted for one of the most memorable nights of the two-time Hall of Famer's storied career.

Instead, Flair ended up the victim of a brutal assault by the returning Batista. The star of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, The Animal sent a message loudly and clearly to Triple H.

Monday, the COO of WWE will address Batista's actions in a moment sure to set the tone for their rivalry and what almost certainly will be a WrestleMania 35 headliner.

The question: Will Batista make another unexpected appearance, threatening someone else close to The King of Kings? And if so, why?