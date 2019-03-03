Yankees News: Aaron Judge Says NY Will 'Crush' Team's Home Run Record

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

No team in Major League Baseball has hit more home runs than the 267 the 2018 New York Yankees blasted, but slugger Aaron Judge doesn't think that record will stand for even one season.

"You get this whole team healthy, we're going to crush the record that we set last year," Judge said, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com. "We've got a good team, a lot of guys that could make a lot of solid contact, and a lot of big boys that when they make contact, man, it goes. We're a team that's primed and ready to do that."

The previous record was 264, which the Seattle Mariners set in 1997.

As Judge pointed out, the Yankees set such a record even though they dealt with a number of health concerns. Gary Sanchez was sidelined multiple times with groin strains, Greg Bird underwent ankle surgery and Judge himself missed time with a broken wrist.

Judge finished the 2018 season with 27 home runs in 112 games after drilling 52 long balls in 155 games the previous year. What's more, Giancarlo Stanton hit 38 home runs last year after hitting 59 in 2017 on the Miami Marlins.

There may have been a slight adjustment period after he signed with the Yankees, but Stanton and Judge returning to their 2017 forms would put crushing the record very much in play.

The Bronx Bombers are not without injury worries, though, as shortstop Didi Gregorius is sidelined following Tommy John surgery after hitting 27 home runs in 2018. New York added five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki, who figures to help it pursue that record until the starter is ready to return.

Expect another step for third baseman Miguel Andujar as well after he hit 27 long balls as a rookie. He now has experience under his belt and gives the Yankees another slugger in their potent lineup.

New York has both the champion Boston Red Sox and a new home run record in its sights.