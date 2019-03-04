EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 29

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 29

    Sometimes it feels as though Premier League football never stops. On the back of an exciting midweek round came a full weekend of action. Some incredible goals were scored, three major rivalries were renewed and the title race took a sizeable turn.

    It's all recapped in this latest edition of the EPL 100.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 15 (or more) out of 29.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

    We were treated to excellent goalkeeping displays en masse this weekend.

    Alisson Becker, Lukasz Fabianski, Jordan Pickford and Ederson Moraes all looked secure on their way to clean sheets.

    Ben Foster, Bernd Leno and Kepa Arrizabalaga didn't keep clean sheets but were varying degrees of instrumental to their teams earning points, while Hugo Lloris saved a penalty at the death to ensure Tottenham grabbed a point in the north London derby.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Martin Dubravka (-2)

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham United
    3Ederson Moraes (+1)Manchester City
    4David De Gea (-1)Manchester United
    5Ben Foster (Stay)Watford
    6Bernd Leno (+1)Arsenal
    7Hugo Lloris (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Martin Dubravka (-2)Newcastle United
    9Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    10Kepa Arrizabalaga (Stay)
    		Chelsea

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

    Our top four right-backs all impressed this weekend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the pick of the bunch, immediately finding his groove after two games out injured, but Trent Alexander-Arnold's clean sheet keeps his challenge for top spot at bay.

    Cesar Azpilicueta's showing at Fulham was a good one, combining defensive solidity with a low, drilled cross that Gonzalo Higuain converted. That takes him above Ashley Young, who had some trouble against Ryan Bertrand at Old Trafford and was somewhat fortunate not to concede a penalty (or two).

    Seamus Coleman enters the ranking after a good display in the Merseyside derby.

    Biggest rise: Cesar Azpilicueta, Martin Montoya (+1)

    Biggest fall: Ashley Young (-1)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)Liverpool
    2Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    3Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    4Kyle Walker (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    5Ricardo Pereira (Stay)Leicester City
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (+1)
    		Chelsea
    7Ashley Young (-1)Manchester United
    8 DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)Newcastle
    9Martin Montoya (+1)Brighton & Hove Albion
    10Seamus Coleman (New!)Everton

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Jonny's absence from Wolves' starting XI, combined with Lucas Digne's performance against Liverpool, is enough to force a swap between the two.

    Digne wasn't faultless, but he did produce a number of last-ditch actions that stopped Mohamed Salah and Co. from taking aim at goal more often. It was a bit desperate at times, but it was enough.

    No one else moves as, for the most part, our left-backs turned in steady 6/10 showings. 

    Biggest rise: Lucas Digne (+1)

    Biggest fall: Jonny (-1)

           

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Luke Shaw (Stay)Manchester United
    3Ben Chilwell (Stay)
    		Leicester
    4Lucas Digne (+1)
    		Everton
    5Jonny (-1)Wolves
    6Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    7Sead Kolasinac (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    8Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    9Matt Ritchie (Stay)Newcastle
    10Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

    Another week, another dominant Virgil van Dijk performance. It's not fair on the others, is it?

    On the same pitch, Michael Keane also excelled for Everton, producing key clearances and big, goal-saving blocks. He moves above Victor Lindelof, whose performances have dipped a touch over the last week.

    Further down, there were plenty of small moves, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Willy Boly join the top 20.

    Biggest rise: Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop (+3)

    Biggest fall: Federico Fernandez (Out)

           

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    4Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    5Michael Keane (+1)Everton
    6Victor Lindelof (-1)Manchester United
    7Antonio Rudiger (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    8Fabian Schar (Stay)Newcastle
    9Jannik Vestergaard (Stay)Southampton
    10Jan Vertonghen (+1)Tottenham
    11David Luiz (-1)Chelsea
    12Kurt Zouma (+3)Everton
    13Jan Bednarek (-1)
    		Southampton
    14Shane Duffy (+2)Brighton
    15Ryan Bennett (-1)Wolves
    16Issa Diop (+3)West Ham
    17Lewis Dunk (Stay)Brighton
    18Sokratis (New!)Arsenal
    19Willy Boly (New!)Wolves
    20Conor Coady (Stay)
    		Wolves

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    Stephen Pond/Getty Images

    This weekend was a mix of good and bad for central midfielders.

    Among the good were David Silva (created Man City's goal), Declan Rice (scored and dominated against Newcastle) and Moussa Sissoko (starred vs. Arsenal).

    Among the bad were Paul Pogba (missed a penalty), Lucas Torreira (played just 45 minutes and was sent off) and James Milner (sluggish movement and poor passing).

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: James Milner (-3)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3David Silva (+1)Manchester City
    4 Georginio Wijnaldum (-1)Liverpool
    5Declan Rice (+2)
    		West Ham
    6Paul Pogba (-1)
    		Manchester United
    7 Fabinho (-1)Liverpool
    8N'Golo Kante (+2)
    		Chelsea 
    9Lucas Torreira (-1)Arsenal
    10 Moussa Sissoko (+2)Tottenham
    11Joao Moutinho (-2)Wolves
    12Harry Winks (-1)Tottenham
    13Ander Herrera (Stay)Manchester United
    14Ruben Neves (Stay)Wolves
    15Abdoulaye Doucoure (+2)Watford
    16Etienne Capoue (Stay)Watford
    17Idrissa Gueye (+1)Everton
    18James Milner (-3)Liverpool
    19Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton
    20Ilkay Gundogan (New!)Manchester City

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Heung-Min Son hasn't looked his best in the last three fixtures, and that's resulted in a drop of one. It probably would have been two had Leroy Sane played more than 116 Premier League minutes across February.

    Diogo Jota and Gerard Deulofeu have been in good form and continue to move upwards, each rising two. Richarlison's bright cameo against Liverpool earns him a spot inside the top 20; the last time we saw him was in the strikers section, but he's classed as a wide man now.

    Dele Alli's lack of appearances sees him drop out of the top 20.

    Biggest rise: Diogo Jota, Gerard Deulofeu (+2)

    Biggest fall: Dele Alli (Out)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (+1)Chelsea
    3Heung-Min Son (-1)Tottenham
    4Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    5Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    6Diogo Jota (+2)Wolves
    7Roberto Firmino (-1)Liverpool
    8Anthony Martial (-1)Manchester United 
    9Christian Eriksen (Stay)Tottenham
    10David Brooks (Stay)
    		Bournemouth
    11Jesse Lingard (Stay)Manchester United
    12Nathan Redmond (Stay)Southampton
    13Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    14James Maddison (Stay)Leicester
    15Felipe Anderson (+1)
    		West Ham
    16Ryan Fraser (+1)Bournemouth
    17Gerard Deulofeu (+2)Watford
    18Pedro (Stay)Chelsea
    19 Richarlison (New!)Everton
    20Michail Antonio (Stay)West Ham

Strikers

7 of 7

    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    Mohamed Salah has now struggled in two of his last three appearances. Is it possible he's cooling off at just the wrong time? He's also one appearance on the wing away from moving position groups, so that's something to keep an eye on heading into Gameweek 30.

    Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swap places after the former scored a penalty and the latter missed from the spot in the north London derby, while Raul Jimenez reclaims two of the three spots he dropped last week after a good performance against Cardiff City.

    Biggest rise: Raul Jimenez (+2)

    Biggest fall: Salomon Rondon (-2)     

                 

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Mohamed Salah (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    3Harry Kane (+1)Tottenham
    4Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (-1)Arsenal
    5Marcus Rashford (Stay)Manchester United
    6Alexandre Lacazette (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    7Raul Jimenez (+2)Wolves
    8Callum Wilson (-1)Bournemouth
    9Wilfried Zaha (+1)Crystal Palace
    10Salomon Rondon (-2)
    		Newcastle

                                

