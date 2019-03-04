EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 29

0 of 7

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Sometimes it feels as though Premier League football never stops. On the back of an exciting midweek round came a full weekend of action. Some incredible goals were scored, three major rivalries were renewed and the title race took a sizeable turn.

It's all recapped in this latest edition of the EPL 100.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 15 (or more) out of 29.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.