Neymar 'Happy' at PSG but Says 'Any Player Would Want to Play' at Real Madrid

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Neymar says he is happy with life at Paris Saint-Germain but believes all players would like to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with a foot injury and has offered an update on his future in an interview with Esporte Espetacular (h/t EFE, via AS).

"Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world and any player would want to play there," he said. "I'm happy in Paris, I'm really good, but nobody knows the future. But I'm not saying I will play for Real Madrid. Barcelona was my childhood dream and I made that a reality."

The Brazilian went on to reiterate that he is not looking for a move away from the Ligue 1 side currently but added things can change quickly in football:

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in summer 2017, but there has been frequent speculation he will leave the Parc des Princes and move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are expected to overhaul their squad in the summer after enduring a disappointing campaign following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus in summer 2018.

Los Blancos are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by their fierce rivals at the semi-final stage.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted some of the big names who could leave:

Real Madrid have made signing Eden Hazard their priority but have cooled their interest in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, according to Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned clubs the French side have no intention of allowing Neymar to leave, per Marca (h/t Alex Young at the Evening Standard).

"Neither Real Madrid, nor any other club in the world, needs to call us about Neymar or any other player," he said. "Real Madrid know perfectly well that Neymar is not for sale and that the player won't leave PSG this summer."

It would be no surprise if Real Madrid sought to invest heavily in a big-name signing this summer, and Neymar's latest comments suggest he could be tempted if Los Blancos made an approach.