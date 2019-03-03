Jurgen Klopp Blames Wind for Liverpool's Draw with Everton in Merseyside Derby

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp thinks the wind at Goodison Park put Liverpool at a disadvantage during Sunday's goalless Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

The 0-0 stalemate left Klopp's Reds trailing leaders Manchester City by a point with nine matches remaining. Perhaps speaking from frustration, Klopp pinpointed the weather as the reason for two dropped points:

It reads like a poor excuse for a damaging run of draws that's now stretched to four in Liverpool's last six league games. The dismal sequence extends to five in seven across all competitions when counting the 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich at Anfield in the first leg of the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League back in February.

Klopp is making a habit of lamenting the weather as a way of deflecting negative attention away from a poor result. He blamed the wind when Wolverhampton Wanderers sent Liverpool packing from the third round of this year's FA Cup back in January.

While it makes sense for Klopp to try and distract critics content to talk about a title bid starting to crumble, he can't ignore Liverpool's growing problems. Most of those issues are to do with a distinct lack of guile from midfield.

Klopp continues to trust industry over ingenuity in the middle. He fielded a workmanlike starting trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum for the trip across Merseyside.

This group offered plenty of tough running, but the supply lines to forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were cut. Things would have been different had schemers Xherdan Shaqiri or Adam Lallana, who were left on the bench, been included from the start.

Lallana was introduced five minutes from time, but in place of Mane, one of the players he should have been creating chances for. It was a late and cautious change from a manager who looks increasingly like he may be losing his nerve in a tense race for the title.

Former Reds centre-back Jamie Carragher was critical of Klopp while speaking on Sky Sports (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express): "I do feel there should have been more of a change, more of an attacking threat from Liverpool, the substitutions that they made, certainly on the hour mark."

Carragher was referring to Klopp swapping Wijnaldum for James Milner and striker Divock Origi for Roberto Firmino, two like-for-like changes that did little to offer the impetus Liverpool were missing.

If there is a defence for Klopp's approach at Goodison it has to do with Mohamed Salah missing several key chances. While Liverpool couldn't create sustained passages of possession, Klopp's direct style still helped his players release the club's leading scorer often enough to make the difference.

Klopp defended Salah, despite his costly profligacy:

Ultimately though, the feeling remains Liverpool didn't offer enough going forward to beat a familiar foe and make a statement to City. Even the most dire weather can't excuse this consistent failing at the business end of the season.