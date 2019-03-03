Tyrann Mathieu Rumors: Texans Hope to Sign Star to 'Highly Competitive' Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are looking to re-sign free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu this offseason, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Wilson added "nothing imminent or close" is on the horizon for Mathieu and the Texans and that bringing Mathieu back will be difficult given a market that is "highly competitive financially."

