Tyrann Mathieu Rumors: Texans Hope to Sign Star to 'Highly Competitive' Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Free safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Houston Texans celebrates an interception by inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney #55 (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are looking to re-sign free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu this offseason, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Wilson added "nothing imminent or close" is on the horizon for Mathieu and the Texans and that bringing Mathieu back will be difficult given a market that is "highly competitive financially."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

