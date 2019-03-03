Video: Watch Ray Allen's No. 34 Jersey Be Retired by UConn

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen's No. 34 jersey number was retired by UConn on Sunday prior to the Huskies' home game versus South Florida:

Allen is just the second Husky to have his or her jersey number retired. Rebecca Lobo's No. 50 was first in a ceremony performed Saturday.

The 18-year veteran is an NBA legend perhaps best known for his mystifying three-pointer in the 2013 NBA Finals and his role as Jesus Shuttlesworth in the movie He Got Game.

He is a 10-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA team member who averaged 18.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting. Allen also hit 40 percent of his three-pointers over a career that was spent with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The two-time NBA champion won titles with the 2007-08 Celtics and 2012-13 Heat.

Allen played at UConn from 1993-1996, posting 19.0 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting and 44.8 percent from three-point range. He was named the Big East Player of the Year for the 1995-96 Huskies, who went 32-3 and won the regular-season and conference tournament championships.

He left school after his junior year and was drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him and Andrew Lang to the Milwaukee Bucks for the rights to Stephon Marbury.