Maurizio Sarri Defends 'Important' Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho After Fulham Win

Maurizio Sarri has defended Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho after both players scored goals in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

The result took the sixth-placed Blues to within two point of fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League. Sarri had no doubt about the importance of his goalscorers, lavishing praise first on match-winner Jorginho, per Sky Sports:

"I am very happy for him because he scored, but my opinion about Jorginho is the same. He is a great player, one of the most important in Europe in that position. It is not easy in a first season in this team, he was tired at the end. In that position we have had some problem, we try in training with [Mateo] Kovacic and the answer of him was very good."

Sarri's admission that Chelsea have had problems in the defensive midfield positions is telling since Jorginho's role has confused many since both arrived from Napoli in the summer.

Chelsea paid £57 million to bring Sarri's favourite playmaker to Stamford Bridge. Jorginho was immediately installed at the base of midfield, prompting ball-winner N'Golo Kante to be shifted into an unfamiliar spot on the right.

The tactical switch drew plenty of criticism as Jorginho's more languid style seemed to leave Chelsea exposed at the back too often. He also became a familiar target for opposing teams who simply man-marked the isolated Italy international and disrupted the hub of Chelsea's possession.

For his part, Jorginho has remained confident about his ability to alter negative opinions among Chelsea fans, recently telling ESPN Brasil (h/t ESPN FC's Liam Twomey): "They have the right to complain, but I remained calm. I will continue to do my job and, without doubt, I believe I can show my worth and change their minds."

Some will be warmer toward Jorginho after his 31st-minute goal settled things at Craven Cottage. The cultured finish was just his second Chelsea goal since a penalty against Huddersfield Town in August.

There have been signs recently Jorginho is warming to the defensive side of his game and justifying Sarri's praise. He was outstanding during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge:

The change has come about because Sarri has tweaked his tactics. He's put Kante back in the middle and ensured Jorginho has at least one player alongside him in defensive areas.

Sarri doesn't need to tweak his tactics for Higuain. He knows very well what the 31-year-old can do, with the Argentinian scored 36 Serie A goals for Napoli during the 2015/16 season.

It's little wonder he has called for patience with the Juventus loanee, who opened the scoring against Fulham: "Higuain is one of the best strikers in Europe. He is not at his top level physically but today he could have scored three times. He is improving and in a couple of weeks he will be able to be at his top."

The goal took Higuain's tally in Chelsea blue to three in five league matches. It's an unspectacular but solid return from a proven goalscorer who is still finding his feet in England's top flight.

Higuain's history indicates more goals will come since he found the net regularly for Napoli, Juventus and Real Madrid. The classic No. 9 is the difference-maker Sarri's style of football missed when Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata toiled up front.

Sarri is smart to talk up the two players essential to his philosophy and tactics. They can lead Chelsea to glory in the UEFA Europa League and also help secure a top-four finish domestically.