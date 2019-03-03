NFL Rumors: Jaguars 'Absolutely Expect' to Sign Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Nick Foles brought a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia. It appears his next test will be returning the Jacksonville Jaguars to the postseason.

According to a report from Les Bowen of Philly.com, "A market for Nick Foles outside of Jacksonville has not developed, and though nothing is certain until it is official, the Jaguars absolutely expect to sign Foles."

Foles, 30, wasn't quite as dynamic in the 2018 season as his legendary Super Bowl run the season prior, finishing the regular season with 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in five games in relief of the injured Carson Wentz.

He did lead the Eagles back to the postseason, however, going 3-0 down the stretch. The Eagles then pulled off the upset of the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round, though they couldn't get past the New Orleans Saints a week later.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, were one of the biggest disappointments in football during the 2018 campaign. A season after reaching the AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars limped to a 5-11 record, and the play of Blake Bortles was a major factor.

The veteran quarterback finished with 2,718 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing just 60.3 percent of his passes. While he made plays throughout the season on the ground (365 yards, one score), he struggled to make plays down the field with his arm and averaged a meager 6.7 yards per pass, 28th amongst quarterbacks.

Foles would unquestionably be an upgrade over Bortles, and would reunite with his former quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, now Jacksonville's offensive coordinator. In Foles, the Jags would be getting a player who gets rid of the ball quickly, avoids sacks and throws a pretty deep ball.

He isn't perfect. Foles can be inconsistent, and if you can make him move his feet or take away his hot reads, he can struggle. But Foles has won on the biggest stage and would change Jacksonville's passing game for the better. It makes him a natural target for a team that still has much of the talent from its excellent 2017 season and could be a major bounce-back candidate with a solid quarterback.