Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press

Nevada forward Jordan Caroline appeared to break glass protecting a fire extinguisher near the locker room after Saturday's 81-76 loss to Utah State.

In video footage provided by Jake Edmonds of KUTV 2 News (warning: contains strong language), Caroline appeared to be yelling at someone after breaking the glass. Wolf Pack players and coaches reportedly took offense to Utah State fans allegedly touching and verbally abusing them after storming the court.

Edmonds added Nevada players shouldn't have been in the tunnel they went down, but his assumption is they went that way because "there were too many fans on the court to allow them easy access to their own tunnel."

Players and coaches for Nevada were not made available to the media after the game.

Saturday's game was a crucial showdown in the Mountain West. Utah State moved to the top of the conference standings thanks to the win with a 14-3 record, followed by the Wolf Pack at 13-3.